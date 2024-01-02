Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

In a New Year's message, the parents of missing Maddie McCann are thoughtful. They express a great wish for 2024.

London – Madeleine McCann has been missing for over 16 years now – 16 birthdays, 16 Christmases, 16 New Years that her parents had to spend without their daughter. Days that are an opportunity for others to celebrate the successes of the past year are a huge challenge for Gerry and Kate McCann.

In an emotional New Year's message, the two Brits addressed their Facebook community on New Year's Eve. “Another year is coming to an end. I’m sure they’ll get shorter,” the post begins.

The parents of the missing Madeleine McCann turn to their supporters on New Year's Day (archive photo). © dpa/Joe Giddens/PA Media (Collage)

The couple said they were grateful for the amount of support they received last year. “Despite our own circumstances, it is impossible not to be touched by the terrible events around the world this year. So many wars, unimaginable pain and suffering, children being kidnapped, killed and orphaned.” Considering their own history, the latter is likely to affect the McCanns in particular.

Although there is currently no news in the search for the missing Maddie, the efforts continue with unbroken drive, they assure. They both say they only have one wish for the new year. “Let us hope that 2024 brings greater love for humanity, hope and peace for all of us,” the post ends.

In keeping with their message, Gerry and Kate post an image of a globe dissolving into a swarm of butterflies above the text. Overlaid on top of this is the text “Imagine all the people living life in peace,” a lyric from John Lennon’s song “Imagine.”

For the McCanns, some of that peace may only be possible once the mystery surrounding Maddie's disappearance is solved. The girl disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal in 2007 at the age of three. Since then there has been no trace of Maddie. Her disappearance caused an uproar around the world, and to this day her case is one of the most well-known in the world.

Christian B. is currently being investigated in Germany in this context. Prosecutors and police suspect him of kidnapping and murdering Maddie McCann in Portugal. For a year now, the Braunstein public prosecutor's office has been sure that it has found the perpetrator in Christian B.

First At the end of 2023, new incriminating material came to light during the investigation. He is currently serving an unrelated prison sentence. In an interview with BBC However, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters explained his suspicion that the missing Maddie was already dead. “I can say that we only have one suspect at the moment. She died in Portugal and we think we may know where it happened.”