A two-year-old poses on the highest mountain in the world at 5,364 meters above sea level. His parents went with him to the base camp of Mount Everest.

Nepal – The ambition seems limitless. The motto is faster, higher, better and now also: younger. It was just now the four-year-old Czech Zara became the youngest person who successfully climbed the infamous Mount Everest and, together with her family, made it to the “base camp” of the 8,849 meter high mountain. The base camp is located at an altitude of 5,364 meters.

An impressive achievement. But Zara has already been replaced as the youngest person on the world's highest mountain. Four years is a tender age for a mountain that presents many difficulties and pitfalls when climbing due to its height and the temperatures that sometimes prevail there. Zara hiked in the Himalayas for three weeks with her father and her 7-year-old brother Saša.

Mountaineers on the way to the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal. (Symbolic image) © Cavan Images/Imago

Two-year-old replaces four-year-old as youngest climber on Mount Everest

Even experienced mountaineers prepare thoroughly for such an excursion and they are no longer allowed to climb to the summit without meeting the necessary requirements.

Two-year-old Carter Dallas is now lowering the age limit even further. He reached the “base camp” of Mount Everest on his father’s back. At just two years old, he is the youngest tourist on Mount Everest. Like the British tabloid DailyMail reports, the Dallas family from Glasgow (father Ross, mother Jade and son Carter) are taking a year-long trip through Asia. The family told British media that the hike through the Himalayas was more of a spontaneous idea.

Ross and Jade Dallas just bought some provisions for the hike, a few jackets and two sleeping bags and then we went up Mount Everest. According to their own statements, they completed the arduous climb in normal sneakers.

Altitude sickness on Mount Everest: Not the whole family was spared

It is questionable whether this trip is suitable for a two-year-old. Finally, the oxygen supply decreases at high altitudes. According to the pharmacy magazine Altitude sickness can occur above 1500 meters. This is accompanied by nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness and sleep disorders. The base camp of Mount Everest is located at an altitude of 5364 meters.

But in the case of Carter Dallas, everything went well. The altitude is said not to have caused any problems for the young world record holder. His parents felt differently. Ross Dallas reports to the British media how he and his wife suffered from mild symptoms of altitude sickness, but his son did otherwise: “Carter coped better than me and his mother.” Two paramedics are said to have confirmed this at the base camp. (nhf)