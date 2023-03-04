Virtual tours of students’ families, through social media, revealed that their children appeared “online” through their accounts, and posted posts and videos on “Instagram”, “Snapchat” and “Tik Tok”, while they were in the classroom during school hours, which prompted them to To contact school administrations, and inform them of their children’s use of phones inside the classroom, in cases other than those authorized by the school administration, which made school administrations, especially in the Northern Emirates, issue a decision banning any student from entering the school with his mobile phone, conducting inspection campaigns, and confiscating Phones before students enter the classroom, after allowing them to use them for educational purposes, and to communicate with their families after school hours.

In detail, the students’ families: Malik Al-Jifri, Abu Amer Al-Dokki, Umm Khalil Al-Sahel, and Umm Marwan Al-Khamis, said that they allowed their children to take their phones with them to classes, based on the approval of the schools, as a result of the failure of their smart devices such as “tablets” and “laptops”, and in order to Communicate with them after the end of school hours to determine where they will park their vehicles outside the schools. However, the absence of supervision in the classroom contributed to the students’ exploitation of mobile phones to browse social media platforms, post photos and videos on their personal accounts, and appear “online” throughout the school day on all communication platforms. social.

They explained that allowing students to take mobile phones into the classroom led to their lack of attention to classes, their distraction, and their low level in evaluation exams, in addition to the teachers’ lack of control over students in the classroom, as a result of their preoccupation with their mobile phones, and “Tik Tok” and “Tik Tok” clips. Snapchat is the most popular among students.

They indicated that they had contacted the department supervisors, and informed them of the need to put an end to the use of mobile phones in the classroom, as they take the student out of the classroom, and his interference in the world of “social media” all the time, which may lead to low levels of students, and their preoccupation with conversations on social media. Social media platforms.

Officials in the administrations of private schools said that they allowed some students to use mobile phones during lessons, as a result of the failure of their smart and electronic devices such as “tablets” and “laptops”, and in order to communicate with their families after school hours to go out to them, but some students took advantage of This is in browsing social networking sites during classes, despite the fact that department supervisors take all mobile phones from unauthorized students to enter the classroom, and they are handed over to them after the end of school hours.

They explained that they had received the students’ parents’ notes, and issued a decision banning all mobile phones inside the classrooms, and that any phone would be confiscated and handed over to the students’ families in the event that any student was caught in the classroom, and they pointed out that some students use their internet and not the school’s network to access the platforms. Social communication, as the Internet in schools does not allow any student to access any site that is not permitted by the school administration.

They added that they sent text messages to all students and their families, banning phones from entering the classroom for any reason, and that the student must bring his smart device from a “tablet” or “laptop” and wait for his family after school hours to take it from the school door. She pointed out that schools always interact with the observations of the students’ families, work on studying them, and applying them for the benefit of the students, with the aim of raising their academic level and developing their educational skills.

