The American YouGov website surveyed 1,000 parents about 57 educational goals they were asked to rank.

The results showed that interest in preparing students for university declined at the expense of parents’ interest in developing practical skills in their children, such as the knowledge necessary to manage their financial affairs and take care of themselves.

And the parents put the priority of developing the child’s personality in the third place, that is, before the reading and writing skills, which they considered that they would be achieved sooner or later.

They believed that the way to achieve this lies in the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The results indicated that only 30 percent of parents consider that education should return to the teaching patterns that prevailed before the Corona pandemic, while 55 percent of them believe that changes in schools and education itself are necessary.

The survey concluded that the focus is increasing on the importance of education reflecting the needs of each child, away from the idea of ​​a one-size-fits-all approach.

Talking about the subject, Dr. Karen Elia, an educational and psychological consultant, said: