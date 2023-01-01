Home page World

Australia’s outback: The continent’s hinterland consists largely of grassland, steppe and desert. (symbol image) © juanbuades/imago

Three young children survive more than two days in a wrecked car in the wilderness of western Australia. For the parents, however, any help came too late.

Perth/Australia – Three young children have survived more than two days in a car wreck after an accident in the sweltering outback of Australia. The parents of the one, two and five-year-old siblings died in the accident. The drama made headlines across the country. A reporter from the station 9news spoke of “three small miracles” in view of the harsh conditions in the Australian wilderness.

The family’s vehicle went off the country road on Christmas Day, rolled over and landed on its roof, reports dpa. and refers to the local broadcaster. From the road, the wreck could hardly be seen behind dense undergrowth, it is said 9News next. The country’s media spoke of a “horror crash”.

Fatal accident in Australia: girl saves the life of her one-year-old brother

The children had to endure temperatures of more than 30 degrees around 55 hours after the accident in the outback of Australia. Only then were they discovered by a relative who had been looking for the family. The five-year-old girl reportedly saved her one-year-old brother by unbuckling his seat belt. For the 25 and 28-year-old parents, however, any help came too late.

Nobody knows what they went through.

Serious accident in Australia: parents die – children survive miraculously

The children were taken to hospital severely dehydrated. How they were able to survive in the face of the enormous heat was initially just as unclear as the cause of the accident. A relative said: “No one knows what they went through.”

The accident happened near the place Kondinin, where the family lived. The community is located about 250 kilometers east of Perth, the capital of the state of Western Australia. (dpa)