Parents called on private school administrations to follow the principle of transparency with them regarding the increase in fees for the next academic year, especially since there were administrations that deliberately obliged parents to pay tuition fees at the beginning of the second semester, and then surprised them late in the year by increasing annual fees, in a way that put them in front of a fait accompli. He exposed them to financial hardship, noting that their status as a fait accompli hinders the transfer of their children to other schools.

Two educational experts told Emirates Al-Youm that the Ministry of Education has developed a realistic program regarding increasing fees, so the administrations of some private schools must be honest in dealing with parents and inform them of any increase that is approved.

The two experts confirmed that the parent has the right to request a pledge not to increase fees from the school while reserving the seat.

Reservation fee

In detail, the guardian of three students, Walid Ibrahim, confirmed that he faced a problem inside his children’s school, at the beginning of the current academic year, as he paid the seat reservation fees during the second semester of the previous academic year, at the request of the school administration, then he was surprised during the month of June by a decision from the school. With the increase in fees, which put him in front of a fait accompli, he did not have enough time to search for an alternative school.

Maher Safwan, a parent of a male and female student in a school that follows an international curriculum, also confirmed that the school asks them every year to reserve a seat for the new academic year, with fees amounting to a third of the annual fees, so that each student is paid no less than 8,000 dirhams, and after paying the fees, more than one person was surprised. Once tuition fees increased late in the school year.

He called on school administrations to notify the guardian of the increase before an appropriate period of time, so that he has the opportunity to search for an alternative, and not inform him late, so that this puts him in front of a fait accompli.

a surprise

Youssef Abdulaziz, a parent of two students, said that schools surprising the students’ families by increasing fees without prior notice puts them between a rock and a hard place, such that the parent is forced to submit to the increase, especially since there is not enough time to obtain a seat in another school.

He called on school administrations to be transparent with parents, and not to rely on surprising them unexpectedly, so that they are not exposed to financial pressures that may affect their children’s educational future.

Timing of the increase

For his part, the educational expert, Director General of National Charitable Schools, Dr. Maher Hattab, said, “Our educational goals go beyond the financial dimension, and school administrations must be honest in dealing with all concerned, including parents, as the Ministry of Education sets a realistic program for timing the increase in fees.” “So that it does not exceed the month of February, and then school administrations must provide parents with the value of the increase approved by the Ministry of Education or educational bodies without delay.”

He added to “Emirates Today”: “We, as those responsible for the educational process, must assess the financial circumstances of the parents, especially these days, as the guardian needs reliable and unchanging instructions, so that he can plan his work and the future of his children,” stressing that surprising the students’ families with high financial matters It confuses their plans, and this negatively affects the future of their children. How many students do not enroll in school due to their parents’ inability to pay the cost of their education.

Hattab continued: “For the benefit of our students, it is worthy of school administrations to help parents in searching for solutions to their financial problems, not to increase the burden on them. If the official authorities are late in approving the increase, it is not necessary to implement it in the same year, taking into account the circumstances of difficult families.” School administrations must be a safety valve to preserve students’ rights to education, as well as their financial rights, so that the loser in the end is not the student.”

Unacceptable behavior

In turn, educational expert, Dr. Saeed Nouri, said, “The behavior of some schools by forcing students’ families to reserve a seat, and then surprising them with an increase in fees, is an illegal and uncommon procedure, as the teaching profession is a humanitarian profession, and therefore schools doing so deviate from the pattern of normal social behavior.” Especially since the main goal of schools is to instill values ​​in students, and not the tyranny of (business) over everything.”

Nouri added: “This behavior is unacceptable, uneducational, and illegal. In order for the guardian to get out of this predicament, he must, before paying the seat reservation fees, ask the school to give him a receipt or a letter of commitment guaranteeing him that the fees will not increase after that. Education is a moral profession.” And principles, and if you deviate from that, then there is no validity in science.”

Percentage of increase

The Sharjah Private Education Authority decided to adopt the annual increase in tuition fees in private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah according to the school’s academic evaluation, at a rate not exceeding 5%.

The authority stated that private schools with a rating below “acceptable” are not eligible for an increase in tuition fees, explaining that fees in private schools in Sharjah are regulated based on the framework for controlling school fees, which links the evaluation of each private school with the specified percentage for adjusting fees for the year. Next, private schools that received an “excellent” rating have the right to raise their fees to a maximum of 5%, while schools that received a “very good” rating can raise their fees by 3.75%. She added that schools that received a “good” rating can raise their fees by 2.5%, while those that received an “acceptable” rating are entitled to raise fees by 1.25%, and as for schools that were evaluated as “weak” and “very weak,” they are not entitled to raise their fees by 1.25%. Her fees are raised.

The Authority stated that schools that meet the conditions have the right to submit a request to raise their fees every two academic years, provided that the application is through a dedicated platform in the Authority, where the application is studied after it is received based on the results of the performance evaluation, and in a manner consistent with the other justifications provided by the schools to support their request, and based on The request will then be approved or rejected.

