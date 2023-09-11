Parents of students and consultants called on parents whose children suffer from symptoms such as coughing, high temperature, and colds not to send them to schools, to avoid infecting their colleagues. They emphasized that protecting children is a top priority, especially in light of the periods of changing seasons in which respiratory diseases spread and spread greatly as a result of transmission of infection.

In detail, parents of students said that it is necessary for parents not to send their children to school if they feel sick symptoms, especially since this period is witnessing the spread of viral diseases, calling on the families of sick students to bear their responsibility towards other children.

They pointed out the need to ensure that students are followed up by their families at home, and if they notice any symptoms, they should see a doctor and prevent them from going to school until they recover.

Family medicine consultant Dr. Adel Sajwani said that diseases arise as a result of the presence of a large number of people in a particular place, and despite all the procedures that are followed in schools and nurseries, they witness many cases of infection.

He added: “We advise parents, if the child has a medical condition, not to send him to school or nursery,” noting that most of the common diseases in schools are related to the respiratory system, such as influenza, “Corona,” respiratory infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, and related diseases. Digestive system diseases such as gastroenteritis, food poisoning and diarrhea, ear diseases such as otitis media, eye diseases such as conjunctivitis or what is known as ophthalmia, and urinary tract infections.

Sajwani continued: “These matters arise as a result of viral or bacterial infections, and if symptoms appear in the child such as fever, diarrhea, burning in the urine, ear pain, runny nose, or runny nose, he must be presented to the doctor, and if he is diagnosed with a contagious disease, he must be isolated and not taken. To the school so as not to spread the disease, so as not to infect the rest of the students.”

Pediatric and neonatology specialist, Dr. Abdullah Qanbas, confirmed that every sick student is a hotbed for transmitting the infection to other children.

He called for sick students not to share their belongings, to wash hands before eating, especially after touching other people’s food, to receive vaccinations, and to refrain from using swimming pools in schools during the period of spread of infection.

He directed parents to follow preventive measures, such as hand washing and hygiene, seasonal vaccination, and to ensure that the child has been fully vaccinated.