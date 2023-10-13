Parents of students in kindergarten and first year in private schools reported that some occasions, including “Mother’s Day” and “Teacher’s Day,” exhaust them financially because of gifts for teachers, which they are forced to buy in response to the desire of their children who imitate their colleagues in this regard, so they call on school administrations to ban them. definitely.

They added that, under the fear of their children being affected psychologically if they refused to buy gifts to present to their teachers on such occasions, in imitation of their colleagues, in addition to their fear that their children would not receive attention from their teachers, they are forced to buy these gifts, whose prices vary.

An official at a private school – who preferred not to mention her name – confirmed that the school categorically refuses to force any student to provide gifts or any financial fees outside the scope officially approved by the educational authorities.

In detail, Elham Abed (a student’s mother) said that on occasions, including Mother’s Day and Teacher’s Day, she is forced to buy gifts for her son in the first grade to give to his teachers, which increases the financial requirements that she is forced to pay, under the burden of taking into account her son’s psychological state, which may be affected. If you refuse to buy gifts for your teachers, because he looks at his colleagues and wants to imitate them.

She added: “One of the things that forces any mother to buy gifts for teachers is that some of them may discriminate between students in their treatment, and pay more attention to their education than their colleagues in the same class, because of these gifts,” pointing out that “the teacher’s interest in one or more students at the expense of others may leave It has bad effects on them, as they feel frustrated by their inability to provide similar gifts due to the exaggerated attention shown by the teacher toward the recipients of the gifts from their colleagues.”

Khaled Abdel-Jawad (father of three students) said, “The item on expenses for gifts to teachers increases the financial exhaustion of a family that has three students in the first years of education, because every student wants to give his or her teacher a gift,” calling on school administrations to prohibit family gifts to teachers, or Make the gift presented by the student’s family to his teacher reach him through the school administration, and not from the student or his family directly.

Mahmoud Salim (a student’s father) stated that buying one or more gifts for his daughter to give to her teacher is not a difficult matter for him, but he believes that following this custom on several occasions is not an educational matter, wondering: “How will the teacher punish the negligent student who gave her a gift?” “She certainly won’t be firm with him.”

He called on school administrations to categorically prevent any teacher from receiving gifts from students, in order to preserve the teacher’s high status and adherence to his neutrality in dealing with students.

Teachers in private schools brag about posting pictures of gifts or cards signed with students’ names on social networking sites, where they received various gifts from their students, which included cups with the students’ names written on them, teddy bears, pens, perfumes, and others.

An official in the administration of a private school confirmed that it is not possible to prevent a male or female student from expressing his or her appreciation for his or her teacher in any way, as the student may give his teacher a gift outside or inside the school walls, and it is seen as merely an expression of the student’s loyalty to his teacher and his appreciation for him.

She stressed that forcing any student to give gifts or any financial fees outside the scope officially approved by the educational authorities is completely out of the question, and the school administration is keen to ensure that he is not present among its students and its educational and administrative staff in any way.

She stated that it is necessary that the gift that the student gives to his or her teacher – if he or she so desires – should not be exaggerated in price, as it is only symbolic.

Responsible for school administration:

• “The student cannot be prevented from expressing his appreciation to his teacher in any way.”