Parents of students in private schools complained about the length of the end-of-semester exams, which began on November 21 and end on December 9, despite the lack of subjects in which their children are tested.

They added that the coincidence of the exam period with the Union Day holiday put the student in a long time spiral, and made him feel nervous, especially those in the foundational educational stages (from the first grade of primary school until the fourth grade).

The guardian of a first-grade student, Moza Al-Yamahi, called for setting up a mechanism to monitor the procedures of private schools, to prevent them from making confusing decisions for students, such as the decision on the length of the exams at the end of the first semester.

She indicated that the school administration justified its decision by saying that “the schedule provided an opportunity for the student to study the subjects in depth, allowing him to obtain better final grades.”

The guardian of four students in different educational stages, in a private school that teaches the British curriculum, Abd al-Rahman Ali al-Hammadi, stated that “extending the end-of-semester exams period is not in the interest of the student, especially those in the foundational educational stages, as the child is going through the final exams period with a new experience, after Replacing the exam from electronic to paper, which makes him tense and increases his sense of pressure.

And he explained that “students in the advanced academic stages need to space between exams to study the curriculum more and more accurately, so that they can obtain final grades that raise their educational attainment, but students in the foundation stages do not need all this period for a simple number of subjects.”

The guardian of three students in different educational stages in the Emirate of Sharjah, Ghada Mohammed, confirmed that she had contacted the administration of her children’s school via e-mail, to explain the extent of the negative impact of the length of the final exams period for the first semester on her children’s ability to continue studying with the necessary seriousness, and the response came from the administration. The school that the specified time period is within the permitted period, set by the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

She expressed her fear that some private schools had deliberately extended the exam period for the month of December, “in order to force parents to pay school dues for a full month, even though the student will test this month for only three days.”

On the other hand, the administration of a private school confirmed that it is committed to the dates for the end of the first semester exam period through exam schedules approved by the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

And she asked the students’ families to look at the length of the examination period from a positive angle, noting that “the spacing of the days of the final exams gives the students a greater opportunity to review the study materials, and to prepare well for the exam.”

spare days

The psychological and social specialist, Maryam Al-Hammadi, said that what results from the length of the exam period is the student’s weak motivation, and the decline in his ability to absorb and memorize, due to the entry of boredom into himself, which negatively affects his final achievement.

She added that the student may lose his focus gradually, due to the presence of spare days between exams, pointing out that «the shorter the duration of the exams, the higher the concentration, and the longer the student loses his focus».