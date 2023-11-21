At weekends, youth soccer fields are often aggressive. When adults get involved, the situation changes. Our author has experienced how children were deprived of the reward they deserved for their performance.

MSometimes things dissolve you when you let a little grass grow over them. ‘Sleep on it for a night and the whole thing will look different,’ they say. I tried. First of all, I didn’t put my outrage into words. I waited. But even today, as I sit on the train on a business trip to Berlin, I am unable – no matter how hard I adjust the rearview mirror to perhaps get a different perspective – to view the event without anger.

It was the last game of the season. With a win, my son Theo’s soccer team (almost 11) was able to secure the championship. For the opponents it was no longer about anything. However, it was a derby. The team comes from the neighboring village. In the past there have been some heated duels, with kicks and insults from parents against our players. As the father of a player and the former coach of our team, I am certainly not objective. But the heated games of the past were not without consequences: the rivalry got so bad that one of our boys no longer wanted to play against this team out of fear.