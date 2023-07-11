II’ll be honest: I was really good at the national youth games. I got third in third grade. In the fourth grade I was the school winner, the best track and field athlete in our elementary school. I jumped almost four meters, throwing the eighty-gram volleyball past the 40-meter mark, which was the last marker. Our principal had to appreciate the vastness. And in the 50 meter race I was lucky enough to run against Jens Gläser, the fastest runner at our school. He pulled me with him and in the last few meters I was able to – there are these days – even pass him.

I was proud like Oskar. My mother shed a few tears of happiness. 2013 points were on my certificate of honor, signed by Federal President Richard von Weizsäcker. The year before, if I remember correctly, the name Karl Carstens was still on the thick white paper. As a prize, the first three students each received a “What is what?” book as a reward. So I won two books in total, for 3rd place in one year and for first place in the other year. It was the volumes “Prehistoric Mammals” and “The Germans”, if I remember correctly. That same evening I cycled back to the sports field and got my sports badge. I felt like the then decathlon world champion Daley Thompson from England. Or at least like Jürgen Hingsen, his always inferior German opponent. This is the “Grandpa tells about the war” part.