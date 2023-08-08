Paul: sunday morning I’m coming home with my daughter from a weekend at my parents’. My girlfriend is waiting for us happily, we hug and kiss all three. After the initial excitement, I sit down in the kitchen. I notice that there is no food on the stove and that our pantry is also empty. To be on the safe side, I ask Lena if she has cooked or bought anything. “No, unfortunately I couldn’t make it anymore, the weekend was really full.” – “So what should we eat today?” – “Well, we can order something and I’ve already cleaned up the whole apartment. Do you think it’s my job to always put a warm meal out for you?” I try to explain resignedly that I didn’t blame him, but just wished that there was something to eat or at least to cook with.

Elena: Sometime in the evening last week. I come into the kitchen. Dishes are piled up everywhere. The tomato sauce that our daughter carefully smeared on the wall at lunchtime is slowly drying on. In between lies a bitten banana. “Could you perhaps tidy up the kitchen today?” I ask Paul, who is lying comfortably on the sofa. Our agreement is that one of us will tidy up the kitchen in the evening. I think it would be his turn today as I was alone with our daughter for most of the day. “Oh, I don’t feel like it right now,” he grumbles. A few minutes later he pulled himself together. My mild annoyance turns to frustration when I step out of the bathroom and see his half-hearted result. Paul tidies up, but he doesn’t clean. The banana is in the trash can, but the tomato sauce hasn’t been wiped away. This half-tidying up seems to me like an invitation: “Yes, I’ve cleaned up half of it now, but please do the rest. At the end of the day, you’re responsible for making sure it looks really clean and presentable.” Resigned, I start picking the last bits of pasta from our daughter’s high chair. Armed with a rag and sponge, I scrub the surfaces while trying to sort out my feelings. Paul does a lot in the household, why isn’t that enough for me? Why do I have to ask for things and even remind him?