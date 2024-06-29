Shot: parents accused the Ural Dawns camp of mass poisoning of children

About 40 children were poisoned in the Ural Dawns camp near Magnitogorsk; the organization’s leadership tried to hide this fact. About this with reference to information from the parents of the victims reports Telegram channel Shot.

According to them, the incident occurred on Tuesday, but they only learned about it from the children, when they were given phones according to routine. The victims complained of abdominal pain, nausea and high fever. They were treated at the first aid station.

Currently, parents are urgently picking up their children to take them to hospitals and preparing collective appeals to the relevant authorities. The first individual applications were received by Rospotrebnadzor.

The mother of one of the injured children said that a representative of the camp said that an inspection had been conducted, which allegedly showed that the poisoning was related to food brought by the parents.

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Control Dmitry Gusev, against the backdrop of cases of mass hospitalization of people with signs of botulism in a number of regions of the country, proposed to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to begin random inspections of public catering establishments. He recalled that after the poisonings from the alcoholic beverages “Mister Cider”, inspectors, even with the preservation of the moratorium, received the right to conduct up to ten random inspections monthly.