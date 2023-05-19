The despair of a man’s parents reached its limit after 15 years without knowing anything about their son, whom they say was unfairly detained by the authorities, and they demonstrated outside the City Hall of Mexico City to demand justice.

An elderly man, who identified himself as Efren Anayain the company of his wife named epigmenythey chained themselves to the main doors of the building, to carry out a hunger strike.

They also requested the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to meet his demand and release his son, who has been in prison for more than 15 years.

They also accused the capital authorities, that instead of having been supported in their case, they have been victims of threats and mistreatment, for which they asked to be received by the president to help them with their case.

Until now, the identity of the son of this elderly couple is unknown, as well as the reasons for his arrest; however, they are expected to remain outside the City Hall for at least tonight.