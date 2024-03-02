Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 17:50

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, participated this Saturday (2) in two states, Espírito Santo and Bahia, in the D-Day mobilizations to combat dengue. The federal government's initiative takes place across the country, with the collaboration of states and municipalities and the work, above all, of community agents and those fighting endemic diseases and health professionals. The objective is to reinforce prevention, care and health promotion actions and, mainly, to eliminate mosquito outbreaks Aedes aegyptitransmitter of the disease.

The states were chosen because they are in a dengue emergency situation.

Related news: “We cannot accept any death from dengue, because it is a death that can be avoided with adequate hydration, without the population taking medication on their own. This is very important. And those signs that we have mentioned, such as headache, severe pain behind the eyes, spots on the body, seek the health system”, advises the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade.

This Saturday morning, in Serra, Espírito Santo, minister Nísia Trindade reinforced the importance of vaccinating children aged 10 and 11. This age group has the highest number of hospitalizations due to dengue. She appealed to parents and guardians of children in this target group to take them to vaccination centers in all regions of the country. “Parents and guardians of children aged 10 and 11: vaccination for dengue has already started in your state. So, this audience cannot waste this chance. We, for 40 years, have been fighting for a vaccine against dengue, here in Espírito Santo, and throughout Brazil. But those who take the dengue vaccine are only protected with the second dose, which is administered after three months.”

Vaccination in schools

Minister Nísia Trindade also said that childhood vaccination against various diseases, including dengue for the target audience, should take place in education networks from the second half of March, through the Health at School program, in partnership with the Ministry of Education. “Vaccination will include all vaccines, with the vaccination record of our children and adolescents updated. The schools also have several actions for dengue, the school community is united, and will have materials for teachers, in the specific case of dengue.”

National immunization

Regarding the availability of more doses of dengue vaccines, the minister commented that, given the limited production of the Japanese laboratory that manufactures Qdenga, the prioritized alternative for increasing the supply of the vaccine is national production. “We received a small offer, we bought all the possible stock from the producing laboratory. And we are working so that Brazilian laboratories, under the leadership of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, can produce the vaccine in Brazil. But this is not an immediate solution.”

Given the situation, the minister emphasized that the focus must be on combating mosquito-transmitting outbreaks combined with the work of health agents from state and municipal health systems to prevent the spread of dengue fever and the loss of lives.

The minister also guaranteed that the federal government has already purchased rapid tests for early diagnosis of the disease, from the first day of symptoms and helps in differentiating the acute and late phases of dengue.

Monitoring Panel

According to Arbovirus Monitoring Panel, from the Ministry of Health, this year, until this Friday (1st), 1,038,475 cases of dengue were registered, including probable and confirmed. Officially, there are 258 deaths caused by the disease across the country. 651 suspicious deaths are under investigation. The number of cases results in a proportion (Incidence Coefficient) of 511.4/100 thousand inhabitants.

Schedule

After the ceremony that marked the D-Day mobilizations to combat dengue, the minister also visited homes and public places in the municipality of Espírito Santo to monitor actions to eliminate the mosquito Aedes aegypti and prevention of other arboviruses, such as zika and chikungunya.

According to the Ministry of Health, on Saturday afternoon, Nísia Trindade was also in Salvador to visit the Couto Maia Institute, a reference hospital for aggravated dengue cases, which require medium and high complexity assistance.