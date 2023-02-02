Home page politics

In the election campaign, CSU boss Markus Söder wants to focus on education. The way parents are dissatisfied – their criticism is extremely clear.

Munich – Markus Söder relies on education, at least in the election campaign. The head of state makes a promise to the staff of the educational institutions: Thousands of new jobs are at stake in schools where the shortage of staff is rampant – just as he is doing at their locations in Germany. The fact that Bavaria’s prime minister is also planning to recruit staff in other federal states is causing irritation across the country. In an open letter, the Bavarian Parents’ Association (BEV) is now addressing the CSU leader with clear words of displeasure, against whom clear demands are being formulated.

Parents’ association shoots against Markus Söder and his educational election campaign: “Should be ashamed”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder wants to resolutely counteract the shortage of staff in the education system, he confesses in the election year. But how? Among other things, the CSU boss is planning to recruit workers throughout Germany, a project that the parents’ association BEV is surprised to see. An open letter from the parents says: “Up until now, you have had little more than contempt for the education of other federal states. In view of this, you should be ashamed, well, if you have to go fishing for teachers in the once frowned upon Bavarian ‘abroad’”.

The parents remain clear: “But they believe that they have a certain right to do so, with reference to Bavaria’s high contributions to the state financial equalization system. We Bavarian parents are ashamed of that in your place.” Bavarians have benefited from financial equalization for “decades” and have thus developed from a poor agricultural country into a rich industrial location. Poaching campaigns in other federal states are generally considered unusual. Söder’s attempt to refer to Bavaria’s “advantages” is also met with rejection outside of Bavaria. For his part, BEV country manager Martin Löwe is clear: “The educational success of children depends on their parents’ wallets. Should it now also depend on that of the federal state?”

CSU boss Markus Söder and the shortage of teachers: “You will have to dig deeper into your pockets”

Markus Söder had recently referred to good pay in Bavaria, but Löwe does not want to leave it that way. He says, “You also cheat on the salary. You have promised A13 for everyone, but so far there is nothing in sight. ”His unequivocal demand for Bavarian politics under Söder: “In order to make teaching in Bavaria sexy, you will have to dig deeper into your pocket immediately.”

A shortage of teachers is by no means an exclusively Bavarian phenomenon, the parents’ association also states, which is why it advocates a solidarity-based approach. At the beginning of the letter to CSU leader Söder it says: “Dear Prime Minister, you want Bavaria’s schools to be better supplied with teachers. – We want that too. You want to attract these teachers from other federal states to Bavaria by offering special incentives. – We don’t want that. Because there are also shortages in this regard in the other federal states.” The situation in many schools across the country is precarious.

Parents’ association BEV demands help with moving, rent subsidies and a free public transport ticket from Söder

In its letter, the BEV formulated alternative demands to Prime Minister Söder, aimed at the distribution of teachers within the federal state. One welcomes the “cleverly devised lures, such as help with moving,” the letter says. According to Löwe, these should be better used to ensure a sensible distribution within the Free State.

The letter closes with advice to the Bavarian state politicians: “Anyone who wants to move to the expensive part of Bavaria will also find it easier to decide with a rent subsidy and a free local transport ticket”. The criticism leaves little room for questions, but leaves room for answers. Which Söder finds it, or whether he does so, remains open. One thing is clear: parents in Bavaria will also follow his actions with a watchful eye. (AER)