India.- When someone mentions children, they expect to hear some mischief, this time, it is not like that, a couple from India, having been married for 3 years, planned to have a blessing, a baby together, what they never imagined, was to have to live each day with the pain of that your daughter is in intensive care.

The family formed by mother Sreeja, father Pradera, who brought Prithi to life, ask to pray, because of whatand not even a doctor has managed to diagnose the little girlThis was reported by the Vanita medium.

Prithvi, born in Nagpur, weighs only 3.5 kilos, although every day tries hard to stay aliveThe parents are devastated since they do not know about the rare disease that not even a doctor has found, so they do not stop praying for their daughter’s health.

The baby weakens every day by not being able to eat and not giving her the necessary medicines, since they cannot find out what she really has, although they have sought treatment at various hospitals.

Currently, the infant is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Aster medcity, to provide medical attention to the seriousness of the patient, thus giving him quality and helping with pain.

Although Aster Medcity is a quaternary care center in south indiaParents do not stop seeking help, since they cannot find the reason why their child is in critical condition, since the diagnoses do not point to something clearly.

The baby cannot eat, since almost all meals cause diarrhea, they are afraid that as the months go by absolutely nothing can happen.

Although genetic testing has been done, there is nothing to indicate the diseasethe last time the diagnosis was autoimmune enteropathy, a condition that destroys the entire body.

On one occasion, when given oral feeding instead of intravenous, the baby almost lost her life, being in a constant struggle of medical expensesparents ask to pray to find a real diagnosis to seek the cure.