The parents of Verathe four-year-old girl who died in an accident in a bouncy castle located in the amusement fair in the Valencian town of Mislata, have written a letter to beg that “those allegedly responsible for not guaranteeing the safety of the minors and neighbors who were in the premises on that fateful occasion be not forgotten or forgiven.” January 4, 2022.

In the letter, to which ABC has had access, they confirm that the Court of Instruction number four of Mislata has decreed a new extension -the fifth- of the instruction for a period of six months to try to clarify the possible declaration of a person in charge of the municipal council. Below, this newspaper reproduces the letter signed by Vera’s parents:

Neither forgetting nor forgiveness. The phrase is useful for the 223 fatal victims of Dana and for the more than 200 broken families who demand answers more than compensation. Neither forgetting nor forgiveness. We make the phrase our own as parents who have been waiting for three years for justice to punish the murderers who caused the tragedy of the Mislata fair and dignify the death of our daughter.

The latest advance in a muddy instruction is a new extension, the fifth. Three years without Vera and without a response to the double reckless homicide pointed out by the National Police and two independent experts, one of them appointed by the court itself. You already know the story: an unanchored inflatable in a poorly located fair that was neither inspected by engineers nor supervised by a city council that ignored safety. They also know the result: two girls dead and no one responsible.









At the moment we have four investigated: the two fairmen, their engineer and the Mislata technician, who is also an engineer. They blame each other and try to escape from the shadows of Vera, four years old, and Cayetana, eight years old. The greed of those carnies and the apathy of those who should have controlled the safety of their attractions and did not do so cut short two wonderful lives. Today they are two eternal smiles that continue to demand justice for monsters and protection for other children.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the judges do not decide to summon any official from the city council to provide these answers. We only ask that the actions of any person involved in the chain of negligence not go unpunished, be they a fairground trader, engineer, official or public official. We are not interested in politics, we are only moved by the common sense of demanding justice for those who could have caused Vera’s death.

At this point we know how that mud machine that politicians of different stripes and conditions talk about works, surrounded by an army of bots that turn social networks and the media into a minefield. It hurts to see oneself involved in the mud thrown at each other, in the spiral of interests that smells rotten and does not respect the victims. The story imposes responsibility. It is here where we want to clarify our position once again, especially to that mayor who accuses us of slandering him. Mr. Bielsa, if you feel uncomfortable because parents who died in life insist on targeting your town hall to clarify the facts, imagine how we feel having the public institution in front of us, accusing us of defaming. We are not a political adversary, just a woman who every day relives her daughter’s flight and the double fatal impact against the raffle and the ground; and a man who stands tall over a void that cannot be filled, trying to piece together the pieces of a mutilated family.

After all, nothing can be done for girls anymore, right? From minute one of the worst tragedy recorded in Mislata, he has turned his back on the victims and their families, something unworthy of the city’s main representative. Unlike his neighbors, he has not thought at any time about the memory of Vera and Cayetana and the pain of those of us who suffer their absence. Nor has your city council made things easier for the police or the justice system. If reminding you of this is slandering you, we assume the consequences of our alleged criminal conduct.

What our lawyer has requested from the court of his city is the summons of the councilor who should have approved the activity license of the fair and the one who allowed the venue to open without having that license. At no time have we claimed his accusation. What we do appeal to is the political responsibility of the man who walks through the mud with spotless shoes, without splashing the bottom of his pants. That which you often claim for others but do not even consider for yourself.

On the street we are tired of that brown mud tone that comes from combining reds, blues, greens, oranges and purples. We had nothing personal against you, but you have ended up earning our sincere resentment with that lack of empathy and humanity that makes you incapable of speaking about respect and dignity. We have made it very clear what we ask of justice and what we demand of public officials, whose color matters nothing. Responsibility and responses. We relive daily the torment of that damned January 4th. Our daughter flying through the air; the carnies eager to alter the scene instead of helping the children; the mayor arriving to take a photo and disappear while two little people were struggling between life and death in the ambulances that arrived late. Three years can be a world for those who think about the recovery of their business or their personal projection. Three years are an eternity for those who cannot find a way out of the hole. The death of our daughter was not an accident, but a homicide due to serious negligence, regardless of who it is, and whoever it bothers.

Each extension is a blow that lengthens suffering and, in turn, an open door to hope. Neither oblivion nor forgiveness for those carnies and the bad arts that dirty a way of earning a living as respectable as any other. Neither forgetting nor forgiveness for those engineers who today purge their consciences because they did not do their job. Neither forgetfulness nor forgiveness for that city council that turned the luck of childhood into Russian roulette.

For Neizan, for Angelina, for Javi, for Hui, for Izan, for Rubén… For each of the angels that Dana took and, of course, for Vera and Cayetana. Neither forgetting nor forgiveness.