Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif confirmed that the reluctance of some parents to inform the concerned authorities about the abuse of their children who refuse treatment, is unjustified, stressing that reporting is an important and fast step towards treatment.

In today’s episode of “In Our Life, a Story” program, which is presented on the platforms of the Emirates Today newspaper, Al-Sharif presented the problem of a father who is reluctant to report on his son who uses drugs and causes him and his family many problems, fearing that his future will be lost.

Al-Sharif emphasized that the state’s legislative policy is directed towards treating drug users as patients more than treating them as criminals, and that in the event that the competent authorities are notified and the abuse of his son is proven, he shall be attached to one of the units designated for the treatment, care and rehabilitation of addicts, in addition to effectively rehabilitating him without this incident being considered a criminal precedent. This would be the solution to his problem and his brothers and sisters with him. If he underwent treatment and his condition was fixed, it would be good for everyone, and if not, his fate is in his hand, not in yours, and he must choose without bearing yourself his guilt.

He added that even if it is proven that he is not a drug addict, the matter is not involved in the law, and you must subject him to psychological treatment.





