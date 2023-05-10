Parents of students demanded the need to provide indoor air-conditioned gymnasiums for physical education classes in the summer in schools, as there are schools that provide outdoor arenas only, which negatively affects the health of students, especially those who suffer from diseases.

While private schools that do not have indoor gyms confirmed that they changed class schedules during the current semester, and chose times for physical education classes in which temperatures do not exceed 30 degrees Celsius, while a school confirmed that it worked to cancel all sports classes until the end of the third semester of the year. academic year 2022-2023.

While a family medicine specialist confirmed that exercising in the summer causes health risks, especially when the weather is humid and hot, which increases the risk of dehydration or sunstroke and heat exhaustion.

In detail, the guardian of a primary school student in a private school in the Eastern Province, Maryam Ali Khamis, said: “My daughter suffers from epistaxis, which is nosebleeds if she is exposed to dry air or a temperature difference, and I have noticed that she is in every physical education class, since At the beginning of the third semester, she suffers nosebleeds, and I am contacted to take her from school, despite the bleeding stopping, given her inability to continue studying as a result of her clothes being stained with large amounts of blood.

She pointed out that she prefers that her daughter do sports activities in an air-conditioned hall, rather than performing them in the school yard, even with the presence of an umbrella that prevents direct exposure of students to the sun, but the air remains hot and dry, which affects students and may make them tired.

Citizen Rashid Ali Al Zaabi, the guardian of five students in different educational stages, supported her opinion, saying: “My children complain of high temperatures while performing sports activities during the physical education class, especially since the school does not have an air-conditioned gym that helps to perform these activities comfortably.” In order to achieve the goal of these activities that are beneficial to health, as they may become exhausted and tired as a result of the high temperatures during the third semester of the current academic year.

While the guardian of two female students in kindergarten and elementary school, Souad Saleh, called for the necessity of providing air-conditioned halls in private schools and forcing them by the competent responsible authorities not to allow physical education teachers to give students sports activities in the school yards, in light of the high temperatures.

While the administration of a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah sent parents an e-mail stating that “due to the high temperatures during the first semester, the physical education class, which includes sports activities and playing football, has become a threat to the health and safety of students, which may cause them to suffer sunstrokes and dehydration.” Or dizziness, which will affect their academic performance for the rest of the day, which called for the cancellation of all classes until the end of the third semester of the academic year 2022-2023.

A social worker in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Amna Abdullah, confirmed that the physical education teacher possesses the medical reports of students who suffer from any health problems, and deals with them in particular during the lessons, but the high temperatures during the third semester made the school administration direct the physical education teachers with the necessity Giving students activities that are compatible with temperatures, and conducting them in the classroom if necessary, in order to preserve the health and safety of students.

While a family medicine specialist, Maryam Al-Hammadi, confirmed that exercising in the summer may cause many risks, especially when the weather is humid and hot, the evaporation process becomes difficult, in addition to the fact that hot air does not help cool the dilated blood vessels, which increases the risk of injury. Dehydration, sunstroke, and heat exhaustion.

Al-Hammadi pointed out that physical education classes are important for students, and work to improve their performance while they are in school and motivate them to perform sports activities that prevent them from becoming obese. However, the summer season requires taking several measures that enable students to benefit from sports activities, instead of causing harm. These procedures include wearing light clothes and drinking plenty of water, and performing them at times when the sun is not too hot, and choosing shaded places so that no one of the students gets sunstroke, or choosing air-conditioned halls, with the immediate cessation of any exercise in the event that signs appear. Any student showing symptoms of dehydration or heat exhaustion.

• A private school cancels sports classes until the end of the third semester.

• Schools: We direct sports teachers to give students activities that are suitable for temperatures.