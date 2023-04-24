Families of students in private schools demand that school administrations approve giving them the opportunity to pay tuition fees in a way that does not burden them financially, whether it is paying the fees in monthly installments throughout the academic year or in five installments, so that the student’s guardian pays an amount every two months.

A private school principal stated that each private educational facility is required to make several commitments per month, which makes it difficult to pay the tuition fees more than three times a year.

In detail, Ihab Salah (the father of two students) said that the sums that are required to be paid to the school exhaust his family’s budget, although his two sons are in a school that applies the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, and is considered one of the schools with the lowest fees, as the tuition fees for his eldest son (in the fourth grade) 9000 dirhams, while the fees for his youngest daughter (in the second grade) are 8000 dirhams, with a discount from schools, which is the “fraternity discount.”

He added, “Although these fees are low compared to the fees of other schools, paying them in two installments a year increases our financial suffering.” He demanded that the fees be paid over the months of the academic year (10 months), so that 1,700 dirhams are paid each month.

Hadi Imad (the father of three students) said, “School fees remain a concern for the family whose children study in a private school, because the father or mother cannot ignore meeting the needs of their students, especially during the study, so that their educational career is not affected, and then the parents live in A spiral of thinking and diligence until they manage the tuition fee premium.

He mentioned that he pays 40 thousand dirhams for his twin daughters (in the tenth grade), and 18 thousand dirhams for his son in the seventh grade, in two installments only, which makes the required amount onerous, as he is required to pay 29 thousand dirhams for one installment, pointing out that the school can multiply the installments. Payment, so that it is four or five installments throughout the year.

Jamal Ibrahim (the father of two female students) confirmed that the installment of school fees over the months of the year will be a way of relieving the students’ families, and private schools will not be negatively affected by that, especially since there are schools that applied this during the period of the “Corona” pandemic, as they allowed tuition fees to be paid in installments according to the system. months, and carry forward one of the three installments of the academic year’s fees to the following year.

He pointed out that the sums paid by families during the school year are very burdensome, as they are not limited to school fees, but are added to the school transportation service fees, stationery, and school supplies required by teachers, in addition to activities that require the student to pay certain sums to participate in, including Excursions and graduation ceremonies, and tuition fees remain the most stressful amounts for families, because many schools oblige students’ families to pay them in two or three installments only, which makes them have to bear the payment of large sums at one time.

For his part, the principal of a private school, who preferred not to be named, said that the system of installments adopted by the school is in line with the financial obligations required to be paid, explaining that the school is required to pay monthly the salaries of employees including teachers, administrators, technicians, workers and drivers, in addition to electricity, water, and fuel for school buses. , and so on.

And he continued: «If the school approves the monthly installment system, it will remain awaiting the case of the parents of the students, whether they have the ability to pay this month’s installment or not, which causes a breach of the school’s obligations, and it will not fulfill these obligations if the students’ families delay payment for one reason or another.” Pointing out that private schools in general try to facilitate the parents of students in a way that does not prejudice the general performance and the regularity of work in them.