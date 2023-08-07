Parents and specialists have warned of the danger of the “chat” feature within electronic games, which users may exploit to blackmail children and adolescents taking advantage of their young age, with the aim of achieving material gains, by pushing them to send personal photos and private data that they will later misuse and threaten with.

On the other hand, an expert on social media confirmed that the chat feature in electronic games is among the most dangerous means through which children can be lured and blackmailed, either to request sums of money or to seize accounts within games that have reached advanced stages, explaining that “electronic games chat” is a method Difficult to monitor and follow up.

On the other hand, a psychological and family counselor confirmed that she had dealt with more than one case affected by the dangers of chat rooms in electronic games, the last of which was a teenager who was constantly entering chat rooms and was subjected to blackmail attempts after asking for his picture in exchange for increasing the number of his followers on social media.

In detail, the guardian, Muhammad Mahmoud, said that he monitored the existence of a “group chat” inside one of the games that his son is interested in, and by asking him about it, he assured him that he communicates verbally and in writing with his colleagues participating in the game, explaining that this matter is extremely dangerous, especially since some players recognize Some of them are inside the game and communicate personally, which may lead to children or girls becoming victims of electronic extortion.

The guardian of Noha Al-Sayed said that the chat in electronic games is extremely dangerous, especially since young men can ask girls to send their pictures or information about them to blackmail them into asking for money, or these images can be misused and installed using artificial intelligence techniques, in addition to concerns From extorting children under this motive.

And the guardian, Ibrahim Adel, said that he monitored his son’s entry on a group “chat” for one of the strategic games he plays on the electronic computer, and by asking him, he assured him that he was communicating with the players participating with him, but warned him not to participate in these conversations, especially as they represent a great danger as he could ask Personal matters from him to be exploited against him after that.

For her part, the psychological and family counselor, Dr. Hayam Abu Mishaal, confirmed that she had dealt with more than one case affected by the dangers of chat rooms in electronic games, the last of which was a teenager who was constantly entering chat rooms and was subjected to attempts by some users to request his photo in exchange for money being sent to him and increasing the number of his followers via means. Social communication, pointing out that she faced the parents with the seriousness of this, especially since the issue may extend and may adversely affect his psyche.

She told «Emirates Today» that the vacation period witnesses the presence of a lot of free time, and therefore the danger lies in the absence of educating children about the dangers of online activities. that information in blackmailing them.

She added, “The second thing is addiction. So that online chatting becomes one of the causes of danger for children and adolescents, which affects their social and academic lives, while the third type of risk is exposure to inappropriate content, which may be illegal, such as sexual content. There are young children who have a wrong sexual culture acquired from the Internet, in the absence of proper awareness, as bad content affects children and their behaviors, ”noting that the fourth type of risk is exposure to viruses and malicious programs that lead to damage to devices and theft of bank accounts.

And she emphasized: “The role of parents in educating their children about the dangers of online chatting and defining strict rules for its use has become necessary. Censorship does not exist, and we give our children blind confidence when they are no more than eight or 10 years old, and that trust may not be appropriate, and it may affect him badly.”

Abu Mishaal pointed out that one of the dangers of electronic games is staying up late. A large number of children come to us staying up until six and seven in the morning, and the reason is communication with friends in chat rooms, and this affects his physical and psychological health, as the child is often emaciated and always feels sleepy and has yellow eyes.

And she continued: «When the child gets used to staying up late, playing electronic games, and getting to know people in chat rooms, the parents cannot prevent him because he is now controlling them, and he links this to not going to school or sports activity. Some parents no longer have the ability to control their children, because the family lacks laws or rules.”

For his part, social media expert Mohamed Fathi told Emirates Today: “Chat in electronic games is a difficult method of communication to monitor and follow up, in addition to the fact that every game is different from others, and we have hundreds of thousands of games, and every company allows communication between players and each other, Therefore, if a person from the Middle East plays with a person from another continent, he cannot know his age or any data about him, and therefore family control is very important because this path is completely absent from families, especially since it was a method of communication for terrorist groups and they were able to recruit a number of young people through it.

He continued: «Extortion has been widespread since the beginning of the advent of the Internet, but the method of application differs, so any method of communication allows sending pictures and videos, but the easiest way for them is games, given that children and adolescents use them by opening conversations with the child and easily he can obtain pictures and videos that facilitate the extortion process. Later”.

He pointed out that the method of payment within the games facilitates the extortion process, because gifts and components can be sent from the game, and thus children reach distant stages within the game, and here he can be blackmailed to obtain his account, on which he spent large real sums.

He explained that some people try to blackmail girls after obtaining personal pictures of them, and here we have two problems. The first is the necessity and inevitability of parental control over the activity of children on the Internet, in addition to that it is necessary for gaming companies to put in place a code or a regulation to reveal the confidentiality of the data of accused users, so that if a child is blackmailed, it is difficult to complain to a specific party, and this code provides data Those accused of electronic extortion, holding them accountable and banning their accounts within the game in order to reduce electronic extortion attempts.

victims of negligence

Psychological and family counselor, Dr. Hayam Abu Mishaal, said: “Today, when a mother goes to sleep and leaves her son without knowing who he is talking to, many children may fall victim to that neglect. Many parents must set strict rules for the way they use the Internet and electronic devices and encourage their children to report any blackmail attempt to which they are exposed.”