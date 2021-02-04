At a press conference called by UTE-Ctera, the teaching union of the City of Buenos Aires, various groups linked to the Buenos Aires educational community rejected the protocol presented by the City Government, demanded the postponement of the start of face-to-face classes and reiterated their request back to the classroom safely.

“We are all fighting for the same thing, so that there is a serious protocol, where there is space for serious dialogues, where all our claims are addressed. Nothing extraordinary is asked, we are in an extraordinary situation and we need very broad dialogues and consensus and a extraordinary budget effort“, remarked Paula Galigniana, from UTE.

The Union of Education Workers, which represents the teaching staff that works within the scope of the City of Buenos Aires, also claimed “investment in schools so that distancing, the provision of chinstraps, gel alcohol and supplies can be resolved with serious criteria. “And he also asked, through his delegate,” many more teaching and auxiliary positions, but not outsourced, people with commitment and decent work “.

At the conference they converged eleven collectives diverse of the educational personnel, organized families and until a permanent assembly by the right to the health.

“It is the minors who are going to be in schools, they are our sons and daughters, a lot of seriousness, teamwork and frank dialogue are requiredGaligniana finished.

For his part, Pablo Cesaroni, from Cooperadoras en Movimiento, asked “that the classes do not start on February 17 and are postponed to the month of March“, and that” the return is mixed, that it is not only face-to-face, that it is also virtual. “

“We come from a year in which classes were given virtually and the Government of the City did not take the opportunity to do the works in schools, it was also a year where the lack of computers and connectivity for thousands of students was not resolved, “he said.

And he added: “Today we all want the return in person, but it must be done well, it must be done safely, there are serious building problems in many schools, problems with classrooms that are small, closed bathrooms, lack of water, ventilation, etc. “.

In turn, he stressed that “the number of infections in CABA is still high and transportation is not guaranteed either“And he assured that” the other issue is that there is no dialogue between the government and the educational communities. “For this reason, he added,” the conditions for returning to face-to-face classes on February 17 are not in place. ”

On this issue, the City revealed on Thursday the plan it has to guarantee transportation, one of the points that the associations claimed.

The idea of ​​the national, Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires governments is to coordinate a increase in the offer of groups during the busiest school hours.

In this sense, it has already been agreed that there will be staggered entry hours to schools. “Together with the Ministry of Education, we are working with the schools so that from each one of them a staggering is carried out in the entry times of the different cycles, with intervals of between 10 and 15 minutes. This will enable students to “Distribute in different units of public transport avoiding agglomerations in the income of each educational establishment”, explained from the Buenos Aires Government.

The idea is that in the entry and exit times the students and teachers have priority of upgrade to public transport. For this, in the coming days posters will begin to be installed at the main stops and waiting areas.

Too control will be reinforced with transit agents in the main transfer centers and accesses to the City, so that only essential workers use public transport.

Also, from Wednesday February 17 700 school buses will go back to work, as reported by the City. Some were already circulating to take the boys to the summer camps.

As part of the protocol for school transportation, drivers will be separated from students by a plastic divider. In each unit they must have the necessary cleaning and disinfection material to clean after each trip. In addition, during the journeys the windows must remain open to allow natural air circulation.

For its part, the Buenos Aires government also seeks promote the use of bicycles to go to school, especially for high school students. For this, payment facilities will be provided for the purchase of these vehicles through Banco Ciudad and the presence of traffic agents in the main corridors of the bicycle network will be reinforced.

In turn, the Buenos Aires authorities announced that they are contacting each of the 140 schools that already had implemented the Up and Down program, to order the arrival of the children to be taken by car, and thus prevent parents from having to double-stop the vehicle and get off to accompany their children.

Finally, the Buenos Aires government announced that, to avoid crowds of fathers, mothers and students at the doors of schools, and that social distancing can be fulfilled, partial and total roadblocks will be made to widen the sidewalks.

LGP