The Allahabad High Court has instructed to give protection from harassment to the adult couple who ran away from home. The court has said that the trial under the Posco Act in 2018 should be adjudicated under the law. The court has cited the Supreme Court ruling that if the boy and the girl are both adults, then they can live as they wish. No one, including parents, has the right to interfere in their married peaceful life.This order has been given by Justice KJ Thakar on the petition of Priya Verma of Kanpur Nagar and others. The court has said that both are adults at this time. Were minor when filing FIR. There will be no difference in their married life.

Can demand security from police

The court has said that if anyone harasses the petitioners, they should seek protection from the police and the police should give protection to them. The court said that if the family members feel that the order has been taken from the forged documents, then they can apply for withdrawal of this order.