View of the school of the 13-year-olds in Altentreptow, Brandenburg, who died after suspected drug abuse. © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

Did 13-year-old Finja take the deadly drugs voluntarily? The parents have their doubts and cannot believe it. Ultimately, this must result in investigations by the police.

Neubrandenburg – After the drug death of a 13-year-old from Altentreptow (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) in connection with ecstasy, her parents spoke out publicly for the first time. “She definitely didn’t do it voluntarily,” said the mother in an interview with “stern TV am Sonntag” (RTL). Because only days before, her daughter Finja had experienced the collapse of a friend.

Finja reported the incident to her parents in a panic because she thought her friend was going to die. She immediately noticed their seizures and shortness of breath and the treatment in the hospital. According to the information, Finja herself confirmed that her friend collapsed after taking drugs.

“She said she doesn’t do that.”

Because of the fear of death that Finja had for her friend, the parents were convinced that their daughter had not taken the ecstasy pill voluntarily, “stern TV am Sonntag” announced. “She said she doesn’t do that,” emphasized the mother. The parents made an appeal to all children and young people: “Don’t take any colored pills! If something is offered, don’t accept it! Go away, call the police! It must not happen again that someone dies because of the stuff.”

The parents seemed composed during the interview, but at the same time deeply desperate. “You’re standing in front of a deep black hole, you’re actually just functioning and you think: Why?” said the mother. “Our life is actually destroyed,” said the father. “She was a happy girl.”

Arrest warrant against a 37-year-old

After their daughter was admitted, the parents drove to the clinic in Neubrandenburg. “Then everything happened very, very quickly. It was crazy,” says the mother. Finja didn’t react to anything anymore. The father emphasized that the doctors didn’t have the time. “You have done everything for our daughter with all your might. You couldn’t help her anymore. There was just not enough time. That was so quick.”

After the death of the 13-year-old, an arrest warrant was issued against a 37-year-old. According to the district court in Neubrandenburg, he is said to have given narcotics to minors in two cases. No arrest warrant was issued against a 17-year-old due to a lack of grounds for arrest. The police initially arrested four suspects.

Police headquarters warns against vigilantism

In the northeast, the police had recently warned against independent investigations, for example by parents. “In case of doubt, this can put you in danger if, for example, you try to get more information as a straw buyer,” said the Neubrandenburg police headquarters. “We also warn against vigilante justice with a view to possible participants or suspected dealers.”

Incidents involving the chemical drug “Blue Punisher” are currently causing a sensation in several federal states. This is a special form of ecstasy tablets. Origin and active ingredient may vary independently. Recently, such pills were noticed by an apparently very high concentration and as particularly dangerous. dpa