Parenting | The family leave system will change at the beginning of August – fathers and mothers will no longer be separated, but the more even use of parental allowances than at present will take time

Family leave reform comes into effect on Monday, but radical changes in the use of parental allowance days are not expected immediately, says the benefits manager Johanna Aholainen From the reel.

Change in workplaces and families will take time. Aholainen says that at the beginning, probably around ten percent of families will divide parental allowance days equally.

In other Nordic countries, it has been noticed that the use of fathers’ leave increases as more of their own leave is allocated to them.

“Major changes will come over time, but short periods of parental allowance will probably start to be used more. It has been estimated that those who do not use daily allowance days at all would now start using them to some extent, and then those who do use them to some extent would increase their use further,” he says.

With the family leave reform, each parent gets a quota of 160 days of parental allowance. The revised law no longer talks about fathers or mothers separately, because the change in the law wants to take other types of families into account as well.

In the future, it is possible to hand over 63 parental allowance days out of the quota of 160 parental allowance days to another parent, another guardian or the spouse of either parent.

As one the goal of the reform is that parental allowance days would be distributed more evenly between parents – in most families, that is, between fathers and mothers. Currently, only a few percent of the recipients of parental allowance, home care support and flexible care allowance are men.

“It’s unlikely that all fathers or other second parents will immediately start using all the days allotted to them,” says Aholainen.

According to the government’s proposal, women currently use almost 90 percent of all parental allowance days, and more than 90 percent of the recipients of home care support are women.

The proportion of fathers using paternity allowance at the same time as the mother’s maternity and parental allowance period has remained relatively flat at around 70 percent. On the other hand, the proportion of paternity allowance days used after the maternity and parental allowance period has approximately quadrupled over ten years.

Despite the increase in the use of paternity allowance, approximately 80 percent of fathers do not use the paternity allowance days in full. More than half of the fathers do not use the paternity allowance after the parental allowance period at all.

“Every year, about 70 percent of fathers use paternity allowance at the same time as the mother is at home on maternity or parental allowance, but that amount drops to almost half when we talk about the days when the father takes care of the child independently at home,” says Aholainen.

The government according to the presentation, even in the current situation, it would often be financially profitable for families for the father to take more time off and spend more per diem.

“If the mother has a job to return to and even if the father has a clearly better salary, it may be more profitable for the mother to return to a lower-paying job than the father’s and the father to remain in a higher-paying job on earnings-related parental allowance,” says Aholainen.

However, assessing the matter is by no means easy, Aholainen reminds, because the situation is also affected by taxation and, for example, the amount of day care fees.

According to the government’s proposal, currently and with the reform only in situations where the father’s income is significantly higher than the mother’s, the increase in income due to the mother’s going to work is not enough to compensate for the decrease in the father’s income. In the government’s presentation, it is estimated that the financial situation will improve in almost all families.