Since the age of technology has become more common, criminals have had to adapt to the business, that is why there are so-called hackers, those who steal important information such as bank accounts to affect other people by taking their money and using it for their own well-being. And recently there was a strong event that makes us believe that there is no way to be safe, not even when having a company that in theory should have its locks.

The company Spytechknown for its tracking programs such as SpyAgenthas been hacked, revealing compromised information from thousands of devices. According to media reports, this attack allowed hackers to access the company’s activities and the smartphones of its customers, without the company being aware of it.

The main clients are parents and spouses who use these programs to monitor the devices of their children or partners. The attack affected mobile phones Android, Chromebooks, Mac and PCand has been going on since 2013, according to activity logs from the compromised devices. The leaked information includes location data, which allows users’ locations to be mapped and revealed.

Until now, Spytech has not made any public statement about the incident. The company could be forced to notify its customers and possibly U.S. federal authorities about the attack, similar to what other companies such as pcTattletale have done in similar situations. The hack has exposed sensitive data from thousands of devices, affecting a wide range of users and devices since 2013. The company has not yet responded publicly, but the impact of the attack could lead to legal and regulatory action.

Via: Techspot