Parenting Research reveals a surprising paradox: mothers in Finland are more exhausted than in countries with lower equality

The international comparative study included approximately 11,500 respondents from 40 countries.

Mom are more exhausted than parents in countries with strong equality, such as Finland, than in countries with lower equality, according to a recent international study.

The result is surprising and paradoxical, describes the docent Matilda Sorkkila From the University of Jyväskylä.

“It feels like something doesn’t match in the result. Equality is not quite successful if it is not visible at home, ”says Sorkkila.

The comparative study involved about 11,500 respondents from 40 countries.

Sorkkila is in charge of the professor Kaisa Aunolan Finland’s share in the study. The article is published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cross-Cultural Psychology –in leaf.

Finland was the most equal of the participating countries. Sweden came second. Pakistan was the weakest in terms of equality between countries.

“ Mothers may be exhausted by “double pressure”.

More specifically Examined, there are several possible explanations for the exhaustion of Finnish mothers.

Mothers may be exhausted by “double pressure”. It is a matter of mothers experiencing pressure or a desire to participate equally in working life, but in addition, they still bear a great deal of responsibility for the home and the children.

“Has it so happened that the burden on mothers has not been alleviated by equality, and that mothers have a greater burden?” Sorkkila asks.

In addition, more subtle reasons can be considered, such as unfulfilled expectations.

“When you see equality in other areas of life but not at home, the contrast may be more pronounced and the experience of inequality at home may be greater.”

According to researchers in Finland is visible the ideal of intensive parenting. Expectations about motherhood are very high and even unrealistic.

“On the other hand, at the same time, it may be that motherhood is not valued enough. There is talk of prism families and parenting is not taken into account in the workplace. ”

Exhaustion countries were compared using the Parental Burnout Assessment. It is a form of 23 questions completed by the mothers who participated in the comparison.

The questions measure four areas of exhaustion: levels of exhaustion, parenting-related fatigue, disgust with the role of parenthood, emotional distancing from children, and negative change in one’s own parenting.

As the research data was collected already in 2018, the results have not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A comparison of countries’ gender equality was made with the Global Gender Gap Index, which takes into account equality in economic participation and opportunities, education, health and policy-making. Mothers themselves were also asked about equality.

The link between equality and exhaustion was maintained, taking into account economic differences between countries and socio-demographic factors between individuals such as family type, number of children and age.

Researchers According to him, it would also be important in Finland to work to ensure that equality reaches family life and parenthood. One important thing would be that fathers would have a real opportunity to take family leave. Workplaces need flexibility and an appreciation for paternity.

“A broader change in attitudes is needed. At the moment, there is still some wondering about the career of a man on family leave. In addition, many questions at the clinic concern the mother’s well-being, and decisions may see the father in the role of assistant. ”