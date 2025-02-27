Parenting (or how to have time at all)

Attempts to explain the falls in the number of births are generating passionate debates in multiple forums, and in almost all disciplines. The most commonly used arguments (unemployment, housing price, equality between men and women, etc.) do not allow the global scope of low fertility, nor the intensity of some trends.

There are several arguments that do not have too much visibility in the public debate and that deserve one or more blog entries. To start somewhere, we can talk about the excesses of the parenting models that predominate today. Broadly speaking, parenting is a process by which we bend the myopia of children. These always want immediate results. And through parenting we make them patients and, above all, aware of the importance of defering in time the returns of present effort. This type of negotiation has not always been resolved with dialogue. Diana Baumrinds in a classic work of the sixties already detected that, in addition to coercive solutions or Laissez Fairea form of dialogue, patient but tenacious breeding emerged, which is usually called authoritative from an English tracing that in Spanish does not sound at all well. This is the model in which parents do not impose their authority by decree, but convinces their children of the suitability of their preferences using a kind of socratic Mayéutic.

The energy and time that it requires negotiating with a kid the solution to all (or most) of the disagreements that arise along a day between parents and children … is huge. At present, together with these resources, the most aware models of parenting demand many other investments: extracurricular activities, routine care, stimulus time, guarantee contact with other children in safe spaces to facilitate the “free” game, etc. In certain cases, it also implies choosing a school center respectful of the vision of authoritative parenting even if it implies taking children to that center crossing the large cities or changing from the municipality. In summary, the parenting that many aspire is today much more intensive in time and other resources than in any other time. And this has obvious costs in the way we plan life.

In a survey on families made by the Madrid City Council in 2022, it can be verified that 80% of those who have children dedicate more than 3 hours a day, and 44% more than six. What happens in big cities may not represent how people organize in other rural territories. For giving an example closer to these other contexts: in the Basque Country, the EPT-2018 allows to decompose the time that parents spend with children in their two fundamental components: routine care and active quality time, which we could call play and instruction. If my calculations do not fail, 65% of women spend 80 minutes a day of routine care and 100 more games. Among men the same percentage 60 minutes ago and other sixty games.

Luckily, in a few months we can update all this information for the whole country. The INE is preparing a new time use survey. The last, incredible, is 2010 and, therefore, its conclusions could underminate the present effort made by parents today if intensive parenting models had been consolidated in time to those referred to above, and more if, as it seems, they would have extended beyond the most educated average classes. Even so, since it is the most reliable source we have in Spain, we can offer some data to illustrate these arguments. In the horizontal axis of this graph, the time that is dedicated daily to performing all the tasks considered inescapable is presented (working time outside the home, domestic work, displacements, personal care …). On the vertical axis is the proportion of people who answered these questions of the INE survey in Spain. The red line indicates that 75% of people with children use 15 hours a day in all this. This leaves us with 9 for any other activity including rest.

You can say several things before all this. Naturally, negligent parenting models subsist, and that not everyone has adopted such intensive patterns and other resources to educate their children. It is also true that the feeling that is missing will have many of those who do not have children yet, or have not had them. But beyond the data discussed in these lines, the time we invest in the children has grown significantly since the seventies in almost all countries, for all educational sections and at all levels of income.

Quite possibly, the relationship between the predominance of such intensive breeding in time and the fall in births is causal. Educating children and making them the person to whom the majority aspires is an obstacle career, with high direct and indirect costs. And this requires planning, calculations and strategies that may not be compatible with having the children that would ideally want to have.