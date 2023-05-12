FromAndrew Knobloch close

Dolphin parents use different methods than tiger parents or helicopter parents. Are some approaches familiar to you?

Kassel – How should the child grow up? Is it important to set boundaries or allow freedom? There are many different approaches for many parents. The long line or the short line, some think they mean well, while the different methods have different advantages and disadvantages. Dolphin parents have their own unique approach.

Dolphin parents value compassion more than Tiger parents

Dolphin parents trust their children, authority should be balanced with compassion and ensure that the children grow up self-confident, but also be able to describe their feelings or problems. While Tiger Parents trimming their offspring to success, even prescribing piano lessons on vacation, or no grade at school generates satisfaction apart from the grade “A”, dolphin parents approach things a little more gently.

dr Shimi Kang wrote the book, The Dolphin Parent – A Guide to Raising Healthy, and Self-Motivated Kids, mentioning her approach and methods to raise children in a balanced way. Creativity, collaboration and communication are essential to adapting to and thriving in ever-changing progress. Dolphin parents not only bluntly set rules and boundaries, they also explain why they exist

Dolphin parents: What values ​​do they focus on? © Imago 2x – Collage HNA

Dolphin parents are also different from helicopter parents

For example, while Tiger parents restrict their children’s free time. For example, Amy Chua, who authored the 2011 book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, said her children would never go to someone else’s slumber. Dolphin parents give them more freedom, which should also contribute to the development of the child.

In this country, the model of the helicopter parents is most frequently discussed, and these are portrayed negatively. The parents are constantly buzzing around the child, have a view from above, control life, never leave them alone. All methods have their advantages and disadvantages and no one is prescribed how the children are to be brought up. In the past we also reported on curling or lawnmower parents and where their strengths and weaknesses lie. (another)

