Parenting | If the mother’s baby stomach just disappears, you have to explain to the child what happened – A child psychiatrist tells how he told the child about the miscarriage

A child can deal with his mother’s pregnancy in ways that are not immediately obvious to an adult. If the baby stomach just disappears and the matter is not discussed, the child may make confusing interpretations of the situation.

3:00 am

“How to talk to a (small) child about a miscarriage? Miscarriage affects many pregnant women and sometimes at such a late stage that the child has already had time to tell about the future sibling. How to deal with this with a small child?”