Friday, December 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parenting | If the mother’s baby stomach just disappears, you have to explain to the child what happened – A child psychiatrist tells how he told the child about the miscarriage

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in World Europe
0

A child can deal with his mother’s pregnancy in ways that are not immediately obvious to an adult. If the baby stomach just disappears and the matter is not discussed, the child may make confusing interpretations of the situation.

3:00 am

“How to talk to a (small) child about a miscarriage? Miscarriage affects many pregnant women and sometimes at such a late stage that the child has already had time to tell about the future sibling. How to deal with this with a small child?”

#Parenting #mothers #baby #stomach #disappears #explain #child #happened #child #psychiatrist #tells #told #child #miscarriage

See also  Weather Mild weather poses a risk of slipping for pedestrians in much of the country
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

NFL: JJ Watt revealed that he has known for a while that his retirement from the field was near

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result