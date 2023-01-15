Parenting | Experts tell why “buddy parenting” is not a good idea for the child or the parent – setting boundaries is important

An exhausted parent may find it difficult to set boundaries for their child.

Parental increased exhaustion may have increased so-called buddy parenting. Buddy parenting usually refers to a situation where the parent is unable to set the necessary boundaries for the child, says Mieli ry’s expert psychologist Elina Komulainen.

“Unfortunately, many parents today are alone and without support, and parenting requires endurance, commitment and a support network. When a parent is exhausted, it’s easier for them to give up and avoid situations they find challenging – whether it’s for example the bedtime of a strong-willed child or the time a teenager comes home.”

Head of helplines and digital services of the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association (MLL). Tatjana Pajamäki points out that parenting has changed significantly in recent decades. There has been an enormous increase in information about the factors that affect a child’s development, and a large number of parents spend a lot of time with this information.

As a result of the increase in information, children are now better respected as individuals than before. In Pajamäki’s opinion, the development is positive, but it can also have its downside if the child is given too much decision-making power and responsibility.

MLL’s Parents talk a lot about setting boundaries on the phone and in chat, but since the beginning of the 2010s, the most common topics of contact have been parents’ feelings of inadequacy, guilt and failure.

According to Pajamäki, parents’ pursuit of perfection and focus on performance have increased, which can be the opposite of so-called peer parenting as a phenomenon. On the other hand, such feelings and ways of acting also increase exhaustion.

If peer parenting is thought of more as an increased interest in one’s own child, according to Pajamäki, it can be said that the phenomenon is becoming more common, that according to the latest school health survey, today’s youth felt their relationship with their immediate parents to be closer than the youth of ten years ago. It is now possible to share more things with parents than before.

“On the other hand, when parenting becomes closer and more intense on an emotional level, it can also increase the burden of parenting and make parenting more painful compared to when a child or young person is behind a distant authority,” Pajamäki points out.

Parent’s one’s own life history plays a significant role in the background of the decline of authority and the challenges of setting boundaries, says Pajamäki.

“For example, one’s own childhood perceived as too harsh or controlling may cause a parent to act in the complete opposite way in relation to their own child.”

If, on the other hand, there has been insecurity or a direct lack of response to needs in the parent’s own childhood, it is possible that taking on the role of parent does not naturally go well with one’s own child. In this case, it can be difficult for the parent to understand at what point the child needs support and making decisions on their own.

Whether it’s a nuclear family, a new family or a divorced family, from the point of view of the child’s well-being, it is desirable that the parenting is consistent and that the parents have more or less similar practices regarding boundaries and other everyday matters, reminds Elina Komulainen.

“If, for example, only one parent has to draw all the boundaries, this too can drain the parent’s resources and also be confusing for the child.”

Borders intervention can cause the child not only external dangerous situations and behavioral challenges, but also internal anxiety, worry, a feeling of insecurity and vague guilt. A child growing up without adequate boundaries does not necessarily learn to identify and understand his needs, says Pajamäki.

Komulainen, on the other hand, reminds that a parent’s task is to face all kinds of emotions of their child.

“When a parent accepts a child’s disappointment, upset, and sadness, they are also teaching the child that these emotions can be dealt with. The child learns to face, deal with, and regulate their own emotions. If the parent always takes a shortcut to avoid the child’s emotional upheavals, they are at the same time teaching the child that these emotions as if you could jump over”, says Komulainen.

According to Komulainen, rules bring rhythm, regularity and predictability to a child’s life. Young people also need boundaries. If the young person is allowed to come and go freely, the young person may interpret it as not caring about him and just leaving him to fend for himself.

According to Pajamäki, if a parent has a desire to change their own ways of doing things, it would first be good to think about what it is about and what has sparked such a need: does the child have any kind of worrying symptoms or does he behave uncontrollably? You can apply for a change through mediation:

“Because I’m your parent and it’s important for me to know… or because I’m worried and want to make sure that everything goes well, I’ve thought that this is how we’ll act from now on,” Pajamäki describes.