Parenting | A friend says: This is the kind of karting father Kimi Räikkönen is

Toni Vilander tells that Kimi Räikkönen’s everyday life revolves around his family.

An F1 legend Kimi Räikkönen 8-year-old Robin– the boy is an enthusiastic wheel-turner. But what kind of karting father is 43-year-old Räikkönen?

Räikkönen’s good friend Toni Vilander told on the Hanaa! podcast that he exchanges news with the former formula driver every now and then. According to Vilander, Räikkönen is doing well.

“Kimi is very family-oriented. Robin is a very enthusiastic go-kart man. Kimi is a determined, but quite realistic father/mechanic,” described Vilander.

Vilander said that he sees his friend a few times a year. In the summer, they go karting and also meet at Christmas time.

“(Kim’s) everyday life pretty much revolves around family and children, which is of course great to see. In my opinion, everything is perfect there.”

Räikkönen F1 career ended in December 2021 with Alfa Romeo. During the last year, Räikkönen has been seen a few times at the starting line behind the wheel of a Nascar car.

Vilander, also known as Viaplay’s F1 expert, said that Räikkönen was indeed enthusiastic about Nascar, but did not think that his friend would want to include too many races in his program after a long F1 career.

“It has also been liberating when the calendar is not always what determines. It doesn’t depend on the mood of the day what you want to do, it has to go.”

“Kimi will certainly enjoy, if not directly the pension, but a freer life.”

