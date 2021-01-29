D.he FDP wants to launch a comprehensive reform package under family law. The “ten-point plan for modern family law”, which WELT has drawn up by family law expert Katrin Helling-Plahr, provides for far-reaching reforms.

Among other things, in custody and maintenance law, in adoption law and the legal protection of families with homosexual partners. The FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag wants to adopt the position paper at its retreat on Saturday.

also read

“Our children deserve that the legislature finally throws traditional role and family images overboard and creates a family law that is centered on child welfare,” it says. “We are not allowed to dismantle parents.” For the FDP, family is “wherever people take on permanent and binding responsibility for one another”. The independent organization of the parent-child relationship must always have priority over state intervention.

Away from the principle of “one takes care of the other pays”

Beat specifically The liberal joint custody from birth for unmarried couples. A unilateral declaration by the father should be sufficient for this in future. “In response to a declared objection by the mother, the family court can only deny joint custody if, in exceptional cases, it contradicts the child’s best interests,” the paper says.

also read

For families separated, the FDP wants to install the idea of ​​the change model as a legal model. The parliamentary group is firmly convinced that “for children whose parents cannot find a different agreement, it is usually best if they continue to be cared for in their everyday life even after separation or divorce from both parents,” it says – with what time Shares should be able to be handled flexibly.

“When the legislature finally makes it clear in the interests of children that equal participation in the responsibility for upbringing is the rule and not the exception even after a separation, it counteracts conflicts and prevents parent-child ties from suffering or even tearing off.”

also read

also read

This must go hand in hand with a reorganization of the maintenance law away from the principle of “one person looks after, the other pays”. “Since both parents take care of childcare almost equally, the differentiation between childcare and cash maintenance is no longer useful,” the paper says.

Rather, the legislature must develop a new maintenance system, analogous to the maintenance for adult children, according to which both parents will always be responsible for the cash maintenance of the child in the future. Exceptional deviations from this principle should only be allowed in cases in which the child is looked after almost entirely by one parent.

Extensive parenting liberalization

The FDP parliamentary group would like extensive liberalization for rainbow families. Specifically, she suggests not only providing for co-motherhood for lesbian couples, as the grand coalition is planning. But also a multiple parenthood, for example between a lesbian couple and the biological father of a child.

“Constellations in which more than two people actually take on parenting constellations for a child have long been a reality. They finally also need the legal representation, ”says the draft. Children also have a right to their birth parents. The introduction of co-motherhood can therefore only be considered together with the implementation of legal multiple parenthood.

In this context, the FDP wants to make prenatal parenthood agreements binding. “Such an agreement can provide a clear parenting as well as the clarification of custody, access, maintenance and inheritance law issues in the interests of the children and prevent later conflicts.”

also read

The Liberals want to enable adoption rights for unmarried couples as well. Age limits and other formal criteria set by the youth welfare offices should be scrutinized and, in case of doubt, would have to take a back seat to the individual child’s best interests. “It is important that the child is offered a suitable and loving environment.”

The Liberals are also planning a revolution for blended families: They want to enable step parents to adopt their adopted children without releasing the biological father or mother from parenthood – in future, multiple parenting should also be possible in such constellations.

also read

For example, “if all those involved wish this in the interests of the child, as in the case of adult adoption, the possibility of stepchild adoption of minors should be given without the parenthood of the existing parents lapsing”.

Empowering children to have a say

The FDP parliamentary group also wants to improve the voice of children in family law proceedings. Legal counsel as a representative of the interests of the child must be qualified to present the child’s point of view as authentically as possible. A personal hearing by the court must also be guaranteed for children under 14 years of age.

In addition, the Liberals want to introduce their own right of application for minors who are capable of legal proceedings in highly personal matters, for example for questions of residence, contact or consent to medical treatment.

From the perspective of the FDP parliamentary group, family judges should not only demonstrate knowledge of family law, but should also have competencies in the fields of psychology and education. To this end, they should be given the opportunity to complete appropriate training before taking on a family department.

also read

With its ten-point plan, the FDP parliamentary group wants to ensure that the legal regulations are aimed at keeping children in their caregivers and protecting them from conflicts of loyalty: “Our children do not need any legal regulations that encourage disputes between their caregivers. They need their parents. “

Initiator Helling-Plahr also wants to drive the grand coalition ahead with the proposals. Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) had already ruled out a major reform of family law in the middle of the election period because there was supposedly no time. “You ask yourself when there should ever be time. Probably never. You and the coalition simply lack the will. ”