“For us, sustainability means many things, including the evolution of investment models. To make treatments and the wonderful, incessant, effective production of research sustainable, it is necessary to rethink today’s financing mechanisms. An expense for silos is not an expense that enhances the path of the patient. The patient is not a silo, his path must be evaluated. We must consider spending on health as an investment. We must remember that in Italy military spending is an investment and if spending on security is an investment, then health spending is even more so, as Covid has shown”. Thus Amelia Parente, Rare Conditions, Government Affairs & Transformation Director of the pharmaceutical multinational Roche in an interview on the occasion of the ninth edition of the OMaR Award.