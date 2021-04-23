The Director of the Department of People of Determination at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Maryam Al Hammadi, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that a child with autism needs special care and intensive education that differs from the rest of the children, and the rest of the groups of people of determination, because their behaviors and needs are different from other children.

She added that when comparing an autistic child, for example, with people of determination in the category of intellectual disability, we find that there is a greater need to focus on the health aspect, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, in addition to special and different behavioral training, which requires parents to play a very important role, which they cannot do. Unless they’re in harmony, and have a stable and healthy relationship.

She added that any disintegration or tension in the relationship between the father and the mother leads to a defect in the relationship and in providing support for the child, adding that sometimes the two parties withdraw, which negatively affects the child, and deprives him of his right to follow the rehabilitation programs required to treat him.

She explained that the positive and effective interaction between the parents on the one hand, and between them and the child on the other hand, is an essential element in his acceptance and benefit from the treatment plans, stressing that the autistic child realizes and knows what is going on around him, and feels the tense relationship between the father and mother, and that this affects his psyche negatively. .

Al-Hammadi reported that specialists treating autistic children attribute the reason for the failure of implementing the rehabilitation program to the problems at home, which causes them to deal with these problems and try to solve them before starting the application of the child treatment program.

She indicated that one of the parents cannot help the child alone, because any child is psychologically comfortable with the presence of the parents together, whether from people of determination or others, and because an autistic child needs intensive care that needs their presence together.

Al-Hammadi emphasized that when the relationship is stable, and the two partners are happy together, this raises their ability and morale, and thus enables them to support the child in a better way, and allows them to organize time and divide tasks between them when one of them gets tired physically or psychologically, or is busy with his work.

Al-Hammadi pointed to the importance of preserving the parents of an autistic child on social relations with family, friends and the community around them, to ensure there is a support system that supports them when needed.

Al-Hammadi revealed that the commission conducted a study aimed at monitoring the extent of pressures faced by the families and families of people of determination, and to closely identify the burden placed on them, and its impact on their lives and the life of the family.

She indicated that the study, whose results will be announced upon completion, will monitor the gaps in society, and how the authority can help, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, to support people who care for people of determination at home, not only parents, but everyone who cares for them.

5 factors undermine parental stability

The Parents’ Guide for Autism, approved by the Ministry of Community Development as a guideline for dealing with autistic children, identified five factors that undermine the stability of parents and cause the collapse of the relationship between them, namely:

1- Tension and anxiety due to the constant search for sources to provide services to the child.

2- One of the parents is forced to give up work to devote time to the child, which leads to the loss of some of the family’s resources.

3- The difference in opinions regarding the challenges and needs of the child and the decisions taken regarding his treatment.

4- Loss of friendships, time and energy to maintain a social relationship.

5- Increasing concerns about the long-term future of the family and the rest of its members.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

