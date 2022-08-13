Parental leave of the father will be of 10 working days, calculated independently and released from that of the mother

Turn for the parental leave: from now, Saturday 13 August, the Announcements regulations on parental leave, maternity and paternity leave (provided for by Legislative Decree No. 105 of 30 June 2022).

Inps underlines this, specifying that the mandatory paternity leavewhich replaces compulsory leave of the father and the optional leave of the father (introduced on an experimental basis by law n.92 / 2012 and stabilized by the abrogated article 1, paragraph 134, of law 234/2021 – Budget Law 2022).

This measure allows the working father to benefit from a period of leave of 10 working days(not divisible by hours and also usable on a non-continuous basis) and autonomous with respect to that of the mother. In the event of multiple births, the duration of the leave is increased to 20 working days.

Parental leave, new also for self-employed women with a VAT number

The Leave also applies to the adoptive father or foster parent. For days of mandatory paternity leave is recognized a daily allowance equal to 100 per cent of the salary. The new mandatory paternity leave can be taken from two months before the presumed date of birth up to 5 months after the birth of the child and in case of perinatal death of the child.

Some news concern self-employed women, who are recognized as un ‘daily allowance also for the periods preceding the two months before the birthin the case of serious complications of pregnancy or persistent morbid forms that are presumed to be aggravated by the state of pregnancy, on the basis of medical examinations carried out by an ASL doctor.

Parental leave 2022, how the allowance is calculated

The indemnity is calculated in the same way as the periods of protection of maternity / paternity depending on the category to which the self-employed worker belongs.. The parental leave for working parents enrolled in the various managements also changes.

Parental leave for dependent working parents provides that up to the twelfth year of the child’s life, each working parent is entitled to an allowance equal to 30 per cent of the salary for three months, not transferable to the other parent. The parents also have the right, alternatively between them, to a further period of leave of a total duration of three months, for which an allowance equal to 30 per cent of the salary is due.

Parental leave 2022, here are all the rules

In light of the new legislation, the periods of indemnifiable parental leave are as follows: the mother, up to the twelfth year of the child’s life (or from entry into the family in the case of adoption or foster care) is entitled to an indemnifiable period of 3 months, not transferable to the other parent; the father, up to the twelfth year (and no longer up to the sixth year) of the child’s life (or from entry into the family in case of adoption or foster care) is entitled to an indemnifiable period of 3 months, not transferable to the other parent. Both parents also have the right, alternatively between them, to a further indemnifiable period of a total duration of 3 months, for a maximum total indemnifiable period between parents of 9 months (and no more than 6 months).

Parental leave 2022, the limits imposed on both parents

However, i maximum limits for individuals and for both parents: the mother can take up to 6 months of parental leave for each child within the first 12 years of life or from entry into the family in the case of adoption or foster care; the father can benefit from a maximum of 6 months (which can be increased to 7 months if he abstains for a full or fractional period of not less than 3 months) for each child within the first 12 years of life or from entry into the family in case of adoption or foster care.

Both parents can take a maximum of 10 months of parental leave in total (which can be increased to 11 months in the event that the father abstains for an entire or fractional period of not less than 3 months) for each child within the first 12 years of life or from entry into the family in the case of adoption or foster care.

The single parent is granted 11 continuous or split months of parental leave, of which 9 months (and no longer 6 months) are eligible for compensation at 30% of the salary. For periods of parental leave beyond 9 months eligible for compensation for the couple of parents or for the single parent, it is due, up to the twelfth year (and no longer up to the eighth year) of the child’s life (or from entry in the family in case of adoption or fostering), an indemnity equal to 30 percent of the salary, provided that the individual income of the person concerned is less than 2.5 times the amount of the minimum pension payable by the compulsory general insurance.

Parental leave, the rules for parents registered in the separate management

To parents workers enrolled in the separate managementinstead, it is given the possibility of take parental leave within the twelfth year of the child’s life or from the entry into the family / Italy of the minor in the case of adoption or pre-adoption foster care. Each parent is entitled to 3 months of compensated parental leave, which is not transferable to the other parent.

Parents also have the right to further 3 months indemnified as an alternative to each other, for a maximum total indemnity period between parents of 9 months. Finally, parental leave is provided for self-employed workers who will be entitled to 3 months of parental leave, to be used within the year of the child’s life (or from entry into the family in case of adoption or fostering) of the minor.

