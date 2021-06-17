The medical team of the Interventional Radiology Department at Tawam Hospital succeeded in treating a 75-year-old female citizen who was transferred to the emergency department of the hospital suffering from severe stroke symptoms, with loss of speech and movement of the right limb.

The hospital stated that as soon as the patient arrived at the hospital, she underwent the necessary radiological diagnostic tests directly, which revealed that she had a blockage of a large artery feeding the brain. And restoring perfusion to the brain, which helped improve the patient’s health condition and restore the ability to speak and move after 24 hours.

The consultant of interventional radiology, head of the radiology department in the hospital, Dr. Jamal Al-Qutaish, said that the time factor played a major role in saving the patient’s life, as the awareness of the parents, and bringing her within two hours of the onset of symptoms, were among the most important reasons for the success of the catheter and the improvement of the condition, in addition to the availability The latest technology, medical skills and expertise in the hospital.

The Department of Interventional Radiology at Tawam Hospital is the latest and largest in the UAE, with the availability of the most advanced technologies and the most efficient skills within its specialties. The hospital annually treats about 10,000 patients in all specialties, from all over the Emirates and neighboring countries.

Stroke, in addition to cardiovascular disease, is the number one cause of death nationwide, although up to 50% of strokes are preventable, and stroke affects both sexes, but women are more at risk than men. Stroke is the leading cause of paralysis worldwide.



