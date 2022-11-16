The Civil Court of Rome reopens the question around the neutrality of identity documents, a battle carried on by Matteo Salvini when he was Minister of the Interior: “The neutral wording ‘parent’ must appear on the child’s identity card”, the judges established in an ordinance following the appeal presented by the two mothers of a child, the legal one and the adoptive one, against the decree of 31 January 2019 of the then owner of the Interior Ministry, which imposes the wording “father” and “mother” on the document. The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, is now “required to indicate the neutral qualifications of ‘parent’ in correspondence with the names of the applicants”.

The lawyer Federica Tempori, who assisted the couple during the judicial process, said that according to the judges the decree “in addition to violating both EU and international standards, is tainted by an excess of power”. “We had a definitive adoption sentence – explains the lawyer – and the mothers went to the municipality to ask for an identity card but at the counter, rightly so, they said that it was not possible to proceed with the neutral wording but the wording “father and mother or whoever takes her place”. At that point the couple refused and after a first appeal to the Tar we turned to the ordinary court which proved us right with a beautiful sentence “. For the judges “the false representation of the parental role of one of the two parents, in clear contrast with her sexual and gender identity, entails (at least potential) significant consequences both in terms of respect for the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, and in terms of necessary application of primary and secondary law of the European Union”.

From 2015 until the beginning of 2019 in the identity cards of the children there was the generic indication “parents”, later modified by Salvini. In that provision, the minister “goes beyond his competence”, according to Tempori. “The identity card is in fact – he explains – a document certifying a pre-existing reality in the birth certificate which establishes a giving birth and an adoptive mother. There can therefore be no discrepancy between the identity document and the birth certificate”. Minister Lamorgese, in January 2021, had announced the modification of the decree, which never happened also due to the fall of the government.