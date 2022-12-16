Otravo, the parent company of Vliegtickets.nl, among others, has suspended its activities until further notice. The company reported this in a statement on its website. The company does not organize trips itself, but mediates in tickets, hotel reservations and car rental via Vliegtickets.nl and WTC.nl, among others. Otravo did not indicate why the activities are discontinued.

