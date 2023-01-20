Alphabet, the parent company of tech group Google, is cutting about 12,000 jobs worldwide. CEO Sundar Pichai writes this in an e-mail to the staff. The number equates to about 6 percent of the workforce.

Last fall, Alphabet reported slowing growth as advertisers became more cautious with their spending.

The job losses affect all parts of the American company. In the memo, Pichai says he “takes full responsibility for the decisions that led to this.” “These are key times to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base and direct our talent and capital to the highest priorities.”

Microsoft

With the major intervention in the workforce, Alphabet is following the example of other large American tech companies. For example, software group Microsoft announced yesterday that it would cut 10,000 jobs, while online store Amazon is losing more than 18,000 jobs. Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, is cutting about 11,000 jobs. At Twitter, under the leadership of Elon Musk, more than half of the staff has already been fired.