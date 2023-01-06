We know, we know, yet another car manufacturer promising to build an electric plane in a suspiciously short time frame. Stellantis – the parent company of brands such as Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Peugeot – seems to be taking this project very seriously. So serious that they invest 150 million dollars in the American company Archer, which has existed since 2018.

The Archer Midnight is a so-called eVTOL, which stands for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing. The aircraft can therefore take off straight up like a helicopter and land vertically again, without a large runway. After takeoff, the propellers tilt and this VTOL functions like a conventional propeller plane. But completely electric.

Limited range, fast loading time

The Archer Midnight has six battery packs that together provide a range of 160 kilometers. Not impressive for an aircraft indeed, but the Archer Midnight is not aimed at intercontinental flights either. The batteries should be recharged within ten minutes, so the eVTOL can continue immediately after getting in and out. The top speed of the Midnight is 240 km/h.

It can accommodate four people and you can take a total of 450 kilos of luggage with you. Stellantis has been involved in the electric plane since 2020. The automaker is so impressed with the progress of the project that they are making staff available to Archer. The aircraft should go into production next year. Will we be going back and forth to Texel with an eVTOL?