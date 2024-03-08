The banning of new combustion engines in Europe from 2035 now seems to be happening, but that does not mean that the production of petrol engines will stop. In other parts of the world, investments are being made to build more combustion engines, but with the aim of making them more sustainable. For example, Fiat's parent company is investing billions in making combustion engines that run on biofuel. Although a new V6 for Alfa Romeo may be a bit optimistic, we admit.

The Stellantis group is investing 5.6 billion euros in the development of products for the South American market. Never before has a car company invested so much in this market. The investment will be spread over five years and will be used, among other things, to build 'Bio-Hybrid' engines. As the name suggests, these are combustion engines running on biofuel assisted by an electric motor.

What is biofuel?

The biofuel in this case is ethanol made from plant material or waste. For example, biofuel is now made from palm oil, rapeseed, sugar cane, corn and grain. In addition, it is possible to make biological fuels from discarded frying fat, wood chips or animal feed waste. The fuel is very popular in South American countries such as Brazil.

In Brazil, ethanol fuel has been popular since the 1970s as a means of reducing dependence on oil from other countries. Biofuel is not without emissions, but because plants absorb CO2 from the air while growing, the bottom line is 50 to 70 percent more sustainable than fossil gasoline. If you add an economical hybrid drivetrain, you have a relatively clean car.

Will bio-hybrid engines come to Europe?

Stellantis says that the group wants to develop four platforms with bio-hybrid technology in order to build forty new cars in the coming years. In Brazil, Argentina and Chile, Stellantis is the largest car company, with Fiat as the most popular brand. With a market share of 23.5 percent, you understand how making powertrains more sustainable can have a significant impact on emissions.

However, the enormous investment in combustion engines running on biofuel does not mean that electrification is not taking place in South America. Part of the 5.6 billion euros will go to developing fully electric cars for those markets. But you can imagine that in a market where people are used to paying 17,000 euros for a Fiat pick-up, not everyone is interested in an EV costing 35,000 euros.