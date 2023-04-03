Mediahuis, the parent company of De Telegraaf, among others, has taken over Radio Veronica from Talpa. The organization also acquires radio stations 100% NL, SLAM! and SUNLITE from RadioCorp. Talpa announced this on Monday.

The decision has to do with the upcoming auction of the FM frequencies. Last year, the Trade and Industry Appeals Tribunal (CBb) determined that the national FM frequencies must be redistributed. The cabinet is limiting the number of frequencies that a commercial radio provider may have to three.

That meant that Talpa, the parent company of Radio 10, Radio 538, Sky Radio and Radio Veronica, would lose at least one of the four current licenses. Of those four stations, Radio Veronica is the least listened to, Radio 10 is the most popular.

Radio Veronica is an important player

Radio Veronica is a brand with a rich history, says Paul Römer, Managing Director Radio & Television of Talpa Network in a response. “The arrival of Veronica within the broadcasting system was the start of commercial radio in 1960 and thus the foundation of radio as can still be heard today.” According to Römer, Veronica ‘after 63 years is still one of the important players in the radio landscape with a distinctive music profile’. See also Bolsonaro slips and falls as he leaves an event in Brasilia

With the sale to Mediahuis, Radio Veronica has an optimal starting position to maintain an important place in the radio landscape in the future, says Römer. “We are pleased that with this change of ownership we can offer them more certainty about the future of the brand.”