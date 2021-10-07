They denounce that it is “impossible” to maintain the safety distance, that the protocol does not specify and establishes in “the greatest possible”
The classrooms of the Secondary Education and Baccalaureate institutes of the Region differ little, rather nothing, from the prepandemic classes. Dozens of educational centers are with the ratios at the limit, which makes it impossible to maintain safety distances between students, who are also not receiving extra support to overcome the deficiencies.
.
Leave a Reply