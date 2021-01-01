Dani Parejo turns to Zoe. Villarreal tries to give a boost to the fundraising campaign to help finance the complex operation of a 14-month-old girl from Vila-real who suffers from a very complex cardiology, Tetralogy of Fallot and pulmonary atresia, that can only be treated in Boston. Midfielder has made available on their social networks a raffle for a minimum value of 10 euros to win a full Villarreal training kit from today until January 10.

For weeks, the club has come together to collaborate with this campaign that has been running for more than a year. Zoe’s family needed 172,000 euros for the first operation, for which the funds of the initiatives carried out by Villarreal, and 222,000 for a second intervention will go.

Bizum: 623 19 48 14/623 10 72 40

Bank transfer: ES83 2038 6495 0460 0004 3564

GoFundMe digital platform: Our warrior Zoe