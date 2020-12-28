Dani Parejo (Coslada, 1989) speaks with the calm with which he plays. He does so from his most recent past at Mestalla and his expectations for the future at Villarreal, a club in which he has been surprised by his “stability and that all employees go to work every day with a smile“. Dani Parejo starred in one of the loudest market movements in Spain. After 9 years at Mestalla, where he was captain, Peter Lim gave him the letter of freedom to save his salary and Villarreal opened their doors to him. There he found a project led by Emery with which “I represent myself and in which I am enjoying my work”.

What did you prioritize in your decision to sign for Villarreal?

The project. They called me, they explained it to me and I fully share the project. He is ambitious, with a top coach, who has trained some of the best in the world. Villarreal has made an interesting medium-term project.

Valencia is a roller coaster and Villarreal is the opposite. Do you agree?

Yeah sure. Here you are as isolated. You come, you train and you go. There is tranquility, stability. It is what you breathe and what you see on a daily basis. The club gives you all the facilities for you to perform one hundred percent. In Valencia, due to the circumstances, it is as it says a roller coaster. Every week something happens and that something always hurts the group. And so it is more difficult.

Has your life changed?

If the truth. Because of my way of being, I was under pressure in Valencia. Soccer is my life and everything that happens around the dressing room affects me. I’ve had a bad time and now I’m enjoying it. I have freed myself a bit. There is no atmosphere here like the one in Valencia, which did not convey positivity. There I would get up thinking what would happen today or tomorrow, because every week there was a problem or a problem was generated to talk about something.

Did he need that release?

I have realized that it is. In Valencia I was burdened with excessive responsibility; Many people from the club came to ask me for help in things that I could not. It was a backpack that I was carrying and when you can’t find a solution to problems or when you provide a solution but they don’t depend on you … that affected me, because it hurt me that people I loved were in complicated situations.

What has surprised you about Villarreal inside and outside?

Gerard (Moreno) seems top to me; for how he interprets the game, for how he moves … Off the field I was surprised by the stability of the club and that all the employees go to work with a smile.

He spoke of the pressure from Valencia and in Vila-real it is always said that perhaps some pressure was lacking to make the leap …

Let’s see. A controlled pressure is positive. And what I have perceived is that we do have that pressure. It is transmitted to us by the club, the coach … but it is not an excessive pressure.

He has spoken several times about the figure of Emery. You had him at Valencia years ago. Has changed?

Yeah sure. I also. We are both different. That was 9 years ago. I came from Getafe and went to a top club like Valencia, which with Emery was third with a lot of distance to fourth. I was young and had a lot to learn. I had classmates like Albelda from whom I learned and the coach, in this time, has also changed. Training Arsenal, PSG … that gives experience.

And what does this Villarreal consider?

I think we are having a remarkable season. For game, points and feelings. It is a somewhat strange League, because the issue of Covid conditions a lot. But we are in good dynamics, without losing the perspective that it is a new project, with a new coach … It is not easy that in a few months the gear will be perfect, so we must assess how we are. We are protagonists in every game and we are on the right track. We are at the top of the table and we have only lost one game (Barcelona).

Does the equality of the League come from an excess of quality or a defect?

The League is more competitive. I think only Atlético and now Real Madrid are showing a higher level. But Barcelona is scoring points and that means that medium-sized teams and those fighting to save the category are scoring points against anyone and that equates everything. But the League is 38 days long and it is very long. I think it will be even to fight for all the objectives, but there is much left, although it is more beautiful that way.

You want a leading role, although we are in a League in which the majority is strong behind.

It is true. But it is not our case. There are teams whose strength is to defend and go on the counterattack. That also depends on the type of player on each team. But we are comfortable how we play. Villarreal is a team made to play being the protagonist and with the ball. If we played something else we would be more vulnerable. And the absence of an audience influences, because now it is as difficult to win at home as it was outside.

But they are one of the few teams that bet on talent.

But it is with the way we play that those of us who are part of that wardrobe identify ourselves. We like to play in the opposite field, have the ball … that you have to suffer sometimes, of course, like everyone else, but we like that way of playing and it is what the coach instills in us.

At the return of Christmas they already have to channel the objectives, will they go for the Champions League or will they go for a title?

Winning a title is very difficult. In Spain there are great teams and in Europe anyone complicates your life. We are a team with veteran people and young people. The mix is ​​interesting: experience and hunger. If that mix flows, nice things can come up. But we are in December and there is much left. Talking about titles now would be a mistake. The positive thing is to continue competing in the League, Cup and Europe and continue at the top of the table. Let’s give importance to each competition.

Do you see yourself with the capacity to fight for a title?

Yes of course.

And you for going to the Selection?

It would be nice. There is one call left and, without being obsessed, I do not rule out fighting to be in it.