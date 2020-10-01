Parejo is that player who runs half as much as the rest and who thinks twice as much as the others. First lesson of the course. Trigueros is the typical footballer who would never participate in the All-Star game but who would not be missing in any lineup with aspirations. Welcome to eleven. Alcácer, for his part, is that shy brainiac who never speaks in the meeting and who in the end, with a single word, provides the solution sought for hours. He plays first, decides and leaves. Emery sensed all this. And because he is smart and expert, it only took a handful of minutes to put each one in their place and surround Gerard and Moi with a more appropriate context to begin to enjoy. They knocked down an Alavés who plays better than the table says and who, however, does not start: three defeats and a draw.

Villarreal began sending with a new drawing, 4-1-4-1 that in the offensive phase mutates to a 4-3-3, with which Emery protected Parejo and Trigueros’ back with Iborra, thanks to which Gerard heeled to the right to look for his favorite diagonal and that the technician took advantage of to put Alcácer in his cave. Retouching was the key. The staff began to smile. Thus, the Submarine was able to design three vertigo plays, which with a bit of success, would have sentenced an Alavés with the defense thrown into the mountains. In the first action Moi, hand in hand with the goalkeeper, failed in the death pass to Alcácer. In the second, the first goal came (13 ‘), with a pass from Parejo, a cross from Mario like those that made him an international and a top shot from Don Paco, luck in which if it is not unique, it is the best. The third, which ended up in the mesh after another ambush, was canceled. The game was heading towards the win until a kick from Deyverson from his field, in the direction of the opposite area, bounced like a rabbit, with the wet grass, in front of Asenjo that left the goalkeeper in his misaligned exit and his teammates, with eyes wide. His sung (37 ‘) was used by Edgar to tie at will, rewarding a career to nowhere and remembering that in the elite, a mistake is a funeral.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of September 30, 2020

Asenjo apologized to the bench. But what the staff really thought (I’m not saying on the networks anymore) only eight minutes after the equalizer is that who should give explanations were those who pointed out the penalty that brought Villarreal back to life. In the middle of a scrum in the Pacheco area, with a thousand rebounds, crashes and arm dancing, Medié Jiménez stopped the battle and, by surprise, went to the screen notified by the VAR to review something that no one understood to explain. Some people start watching something seven hundred reps later. And beware, there will be (presumably a kick from Lejeune to Mario), another thing is if this is the football we want. The referee returned from the consultation pointing out a penalty, so Gerard thanked him, leaving his rival frozen just at half-time. Alavés did not give credit, while Asenjo snorted. He had already met someone in La Cerámica with more enemies than him.

Alavés returned enraged. He pressed very high, fought more for possession, bit as usual and showed daring. He lacked depth, arrival and Joselu. Normal that Machín continues looking at the market. His only goalscorer this season finally did not play after being a father. And it showed. Villarreal knew how to intelligently read the spaces left by its rival and opted to withdraw, be patient and continue to take advantage of the meters that the opposing defense left behind. In this way Moi, indisputable for Emery, slipped a masterful pass to Gerard that crashed into the wood when defining and that Alcácer, who was passing by, stealthy and on time, solved. The scoring pair has scored all the team’s goals. Kubo is going to have to sweat. With that 3-1, Villarreal thought about Atleti and Valencia. First revalidation for a team that, despite defensive imbalances (Guidetti and Lucas were able to put emotion), is already showing what it can be if the ball is Parejo.

Machín: “We were at the mercy of Villarreal”

Match analysis: “It was probably the game in which we have been most at the mercy of the rival, although it is also the club with the highest aspirations that we have faced. The quality of the squad has been noticed, they have 5 internationals and a high level. On the other hand, we have shown that we have the ability to press and have the right attitude, I want to think that we have done a lot of things well, another team with 3-1 would have lowered their arms ”.

Missed occasions: “A team like us have to put what we have in games like these because the areas define. If we had scored the 1 against 1 that we have had, we would have scored three goals ”.

Defensive fragility: “We have tried to push up and steal in the rival field, but we have not known how to achieve it. We advanced the line to be able to play like that and although they generated danger for us, it was a risk we assumed ”.

Penalty analysis: “I was surprised because I thought a hand was whistling. The VAR is there for this, if a live referee does not consider a penalty play, which is then assessed from the VAR generates certain doubts because the field is played at a high intensity. Offside is an objective situation, you are there or you are not, but these actions are not ”.

Need for reinforcements: “I do not want to excuse myself in any of that, the club will try to give us the best squad because they are the most interested.”