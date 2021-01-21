Leonardo’s interview on Tuesday on France Football, ensuring that a player like Messi is always on PSG’s plans, has unleashed a wave of rumors that have placed the Argentine star in Ligue 1 next season. Leandro Paredes, a midfielder for the Parisian team and Messi’s teammate in the national team, assured that Leonardo will try to convince him to sign next season.

“We all want to play alongside Leo Messi. Me too. It’s natural that we all want to have such a player on our team. But these types of decisions belong to the club and to the sports management, so Leonardo and our president have to convince him to bring him to the team. It would be great to have him here, “Paredes stressed at a press conference.

The midfielder, recently linked to Inter for a possible exchange with Eriksen, assured that he is very happy in Paris and that he hopes to continue at PSG for many years: “I know that a lot has been said about my future in recent weeks, but I will continue here. I am happy and I hope to continue many years in Paris”