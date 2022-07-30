The Argentine said yes: in Turin they are aiming for a dry loan, Paris would like the certainty of redemption. An attacker is also needed: dialogue with French agents reopened
The number 8 shirt is now free, left by Aaron Ramsey who finally resigned himself to terminating his contract with Juve a year early. There is already a candidate ready to inherit it, his name is Leandro Paredes, he knows Italy very well because he has played with Chievo, Empoli and Rome and has a strong sponsor in the Juventus group, his friend Angel Di Maria.
